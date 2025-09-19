Zubeen Garg Death Reason: Ya Ali Singer Passes Away In A Tragic Accident In Singapore

Zubeen Garg Death Reason: It's a very sad and shocking day for Bollywood as in a shocking turn of events renowned singer Zubeen Garg passed away. He was 52. For the uninitiated, Zubeen is known for the popular song Ya Ali from Emraan Hashmi and Kangna Ranaut starrer Gangster. According to media reports, Zubeen Garg had met with an unfortunate accident while scuba diving in Singapore. To note, Zubeen was in Singapore to perform at the North East Festival today (September 19, 2025). However, he breathed his last while undergoing medical treatment in the hospital.

Zubeen Garg Death Reason

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Zubeen was rescued from the sea wherein he was scuba diving. However, his last dive turned fatal. While he was found unconscious in the sea, Zubeen was immediately rushed to the local hospital and was admitted in the ICU. However, despite all the efforts, Zubeen couldn't be saved and he breathed his last just hours before his performance at the North East Festiva where he was scheduled to perform today.

Zubeen Garg Death Confirmation

The news of Assamese singer's sudden demise was confirmed by Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal in a tweet. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world. In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti".

For the uninitiated, Zubeen Garg has been a renowned singer-songwriter, composer, lyricist, music director, music producer, actor, film director, film producer, screenwriter, poet and philanthropist. While he became a household name with his song Ya Ali in Gangster, Zubeen is known for singing in Assamese, Bengali, Hindi and 40 other languages and dialects. Zubeen Garg is survived by Garima Saikia Garg and son Gautam Garg