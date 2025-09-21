Zubeen Garg Funeral: Late Singer's Wife Garima Cries Inconsolably As She Bids Her Final Goodbye To Him

The passing of Zubeen Garg, a beloved Indian singer, has left Assam in mourning. His wife, Garima Saikia Garg, paid a heartfelt tribute at their home, as his legacy in music spans multiple languages and cultures.

The sudden passing of Zubeen Garg has left many in disbelief. On September 21, the people of Assam mourned as his body arrived in Guwahati. Before his burial, the city and his family gathered to pay their respects. Heart-wrenching images of this moment have been widely shared online.

Thousands flocked to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Guwahati to honour him. A poignant image of his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, weeping beside his glass casket has deeply moved many. In a video by ANI, she is seen placing her hands on the casket and crying.

Zubeen Garg's Death

Zubeen Garg tragically died after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was there for the North East Festival and was set to perform on that fateful day. His unexpected death has sent shockwaves through the music community and beyond.

Professional Journey of Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg was a celebrated Indian singer known for his versatility. He began singing at three, with initial lessons from his mother. He later trained under Pandit Robin Banerjee for 11 years in tabla. Guru Ramani Rai introduced him to Assamese folk music.

Garg composed songs during school, often giving them to other singers. While he mainly worked in Assamese, Bengali, and Hindi films and music, he sang in over 40 languages including English, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and more.

His wife Garima Saikia Garg's emotional tribute at their home in Guwahati was captured by ANI: "Wife of singer Zubeen Garg, film producer Garima Saikia Garg, pays a tearful tribute to her husband at their residence in Guwahati."

The late singer's body was also taken to his home for family and close friends to say their final goodbyes. This intimate gathering allowed those closest to him a moment of personal farewell amidst the public mourning.

Zubeen's legacy as a musician who transcended linguistic boundaries remains intact. His contributions to Indian music are vast and varied, touching countless lives across different cultures and regions.