Zubeen Garg Funeral: Late Singer's Wife Garima Makes Emotional Appeal To Fans; Requests Them To Withdraw FIRs

Zubeen Garg's tragic passing has led his wife Garima to appeal for unity and calm during his final rites. She urges fans to withdraw FIRs and honour his legacy peacefully.



The sudden passing of Zubeen Garg has left fans in India and beyond devastated. The beloved singer, known for his hit song "Ya Ali," died at 52 in a scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was set to perform at a cultural festival promoting North East India. His music and activism touched many lives, creating a wave of grief among admirers and colleagues.

Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen's wife, has reached out to fans with a heartfelt message. She urged calm and unity during his final journey and requested the withdrawal of all FIRs related to the incident. Her appeal aims to ensure peace during Zubeen's last rites.

Garima Saikia Garg's Emotional Appeal

In a video shared by India Today Nepal, Garima addressed fans in Nepali. She urged them to let Zubeen's final rites proceed peacefully. "I am urging everyone – Zubeen is coming home. When he was alive, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen loved all of you in return. I hope the last rites for his departure go peacefully. The police, along with the state administration, are fully supporting us," she said.

Garima also highlighted the support from Siddharth, a close family friend who has been like a brother to Zubeen. She recalled his help during tough times, including Zubeen's severe seizure in 2020 and challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Zubeen has always been our own, and whenever anyone spoke against Siddharth, Zubeen always stood by him. Please allow Siddharth to be part of Zubeen's final journey. I request everyone to set aside any negative thoughts about Siddharth. I need all my people around me tomorrow, and I will need Siddharth's support; without him, I cannot do anything," Garima expressed.

Who is Garima Saikia Garg?

Garima Saikia Garg is an acclaimed Assamese costume designer and film producer known for her work in regional Indian cinema. Born in Assam, she developed an early passion for the arts and earned a B.Tech. in Civil Engineering before exploring writing and blogging.

She has contributed significantly to films like "Kanchanjangha" (2019), "Sikaar" (2024), and "Mission China" (2017). Married to Zubeen since 2002, Garima has shared in his legacy while building her successful career.

Zubeen Garg's Tragic Death

Zubeen was in Singapore for a three-day cultural festival showcasing North East India globally when he tragically passed away just before his performance due to a scuba diving accident. Following this incident, festival organisers cancelled the event, leading to an FIR being filed against them.

Garima also appealed for authorities and the public to withdraw all FIRs against Siddharth: "Zubeen has many unfinished tasks, and I cannot complete them alone. I also request that all FIRs filed against Siddharth be withdrawn."

The loss of Zubeen Garg is deeply felt across communities that cherished his contributions as a musician, actor, and activist. As fans mourn his untimely death, Garima's call for peace during this difficult time resonates widely.