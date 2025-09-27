Zubeen Garg's Manager Reacts To SIT Raid At His Home; Denies Allegations Of Exploiting Late Singer's Trust

Following Zubeen Garg's tragic passing, Siddh Sharma addresses ownership concerns regarding Garg's music catalogue. He outlines the structure of Zubeen Garg Music LLP and the ongoing investigation into his death.



Following tragic passing of Zubeen in Singapore, his, Siddh Sharma, has addressed about the ownership Garg's music catalogue. In an open letter, Sharma clarified that most of Garg's 38,000 songs are contractually owned by various production houses and music companies. This statement comes amidst public speculation regarding the financial benefits derived from Garg's creative work.

Sharma revealed that in 2021, Garg took steps to secure ownership over some of his later works by forming Zubeen Garg Music LLP. Sharma was also a partner in this venture. "The LLP has generated only a few thousand rupees monthly so far. The entire amount remains in the company account, with no withdrawals. Zubeen da owned 60 per cent of the firm, and I consider it my duty to ensure that his family rightfully inherits this stake," he added.

SIT Investigation and Manager's Response

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) recently conducted a raid at Sharma's residence in Guwahati's Datalpara area. The SIT team arrived early but waited outside for nearly two hours before beginning their search. Upon arrival, they found the apartment locked and had to break the lock to conduct their investigation under a magistrate's supervision.

Neighbours reported that Sharma and his family have not been seen since Garg's death. Despite this, Sharma has denied any allegations of exploiting Garg’s trust or finances. He stated, "These rumours are baseless and deeply hurtful. I have cooperated with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing his death and will continue to do so."

Zubeen Garg's Tragic Demise

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 after being rescued from the sea by Singapore police. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite receiving intensive care, he succumbed to his injuries. Garg had travelled to Singapore for the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on the day of the incident.

Sharma also mentioned that all earnings from Zubeen as a composer and lyricist were directly deposited into his personal account. These funds will now be transferred to his widow, Garima Garg. Sharma urged fans not to spread misinformation during this sensitive time: "This is a request from one human being to another. Let the investigation proceed without fear or prejudice. We owe it to Zubeen da's memory to pursue truth with dignity," he said.