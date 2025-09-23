Zubeen Garg’s Farewell Film Was A British Production

As millions gathered in Assam to mourn the passing of legendary musician, actor, and filmmaker Zubeen Garg, his influence was felt far beyond India's borders. His funeral procession - reportedly the fourth largest in the world - underscored the unparalleled love he inspired. Yet few outside Assam know that Garg's final released film was not made in India, but in the United Kingdom.

Sikaar: Assam's Story on British Soil

Released in 2024, Sikaar (The Hunt) was a British action-thriller produced by Unicorn Motion Pictures. Rooted in the 200-year legacy of Assam's tea industry, the film echoed colonial culture and the exploitation of tea plantation workers. Zubeen Garg played a plantation labourer under British management, a role that drew deeply on Assam's history and collective memory.

The production began with location shoots at Kwang Tea Estate in Assam, before shifting to the United Kingdom for the majority of filming. This cross-continental approach gave Sikaar a rare dual identity - both a story of Assam's heritage and a film completed under the British production system.

A Struggle Behind the Scenes

The making of Sikaar was no less dramatic than its storyline. The project endured the rejection of a UK visa for its director, the devastating discovery of Garg's terminal illness mid-production, and later, enquiries from HMRC in Britain.

Against these odds, the film was completed and released while Zubeen Garg was alive, marking his final screen appearance. Exactly one year later, his passing has turned Sikaar into something more than a film: it is now his cinematic farewell.

A Producer's Tribute

"Zubeen da was more than an artist - he was the heartbeat of Assam. His music carried our culture across borders, and his fearless creativity inspired millions. Assam cries today, but his voice will never fade," said Sam Bhattacharjee, founder of Unicorn Motion Pictures. "I was fortunate to work with him on Sikaar, to see his commitment even during his most difficult days. We have lost a legend too soon, but his legacy will inspire generations."

Re-release Plans

In honour of Garg's life and artistry, Sikaar will be re-released later this year. Plans include UK cinema screenings, a festival run, and wider international distribution. The re-release is expected to draw both Garg's devoted fans and new audiences discovering his talent for the first time in a British production.

An Enduring Legacy

From chart-topping songs like Ya Ali to a world-record funeral procession, Zubeen Garg's life was extraordinary. That his final released film was a UK production adds another dimension to his story - showing how his artistry crossed continents, carrying Assam's voice to the world.