Physics Wallah Review: Shreedhar Dubey Starrer Is A Fascinating Story Of A Teacher Who Changes The System

They say that only a good teacher can lead to a good future but a good future demands sacrifice, focus, and an attitude of a winner. In today's world motivation comes from the stories you see on the big screen, short videos or web series that can actually shake you and motivate you to put all your excuses aside and do something fruitful no matter what your circumstances are. Interestingly, the education system of our country has always intrigued the filmmakers and they often come up projects regarding the dame. Well, Physics Wallah is the perfect example of all that we have written earlier.

Directed by Abhishek Dhadharia, the series takes you through the challenging journey of Alakh Pandey, played by Shreedhar Dubey, who has the simple aim of educating as many people as possible. As a normal teacher, Alakh wants to spread education but has limited resources. However, technology turns out to be a boon for him and Alakh starts his online classes and becomes famous in no time. However, his ability to gain students not only gives him fame but also creates challenges. But Alakh holds his ground and changes the entire system with the power of the internet.

Streaming on Amazon Mini Tv, the series has 6 episodes but we wish it could have been a 5 episodic series because the unnecessary stretch is likely to affect the interest in the plot. But overall, the series is certainly worth a watch. On the other hand, Shreedhar was phenomenal as Alakh. Given Shreedhar Dubey's powerful performance, Physics Wallah might be his shot to fame. On the other hand, the rest of the cast also did justice to their respective roles and gave full support to Shreedhar's performance.

It is worth mentioning that Professor Anand Kumar from Super 30 and Alakh Dubey from Physics Wallah are two different professors who have the same imagination. Talking about the other aspects of the series, the cinematography is subtle. However, the winner here is the screenplay and dialogue. Given the change in the audience's taste in terms of movies and series, it is evident that content like this should come more often and is more relatable.

We give 3.5 stars out of 5.