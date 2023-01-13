Shahid-Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi Trailer Out: Release Date, When & Where To Watch; Check Details Here

After a long wait, the makers of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi have finally unveiled its much-awaited trailer today (January 13).

After the super success of Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man, director-duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are all set to entertain fans with their upcoming web series - Farzi. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the crime drama is an Amazon original series and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release.

After unveiling a 'farzi' trailer two days ago, the makers finally released the original trailer of the web series today (January 13). Taking to social media, Shahid shared it with fans and tweeted, "Sab Farzi hai... par yeh trailer asli hai #SabFarziHai #Farzi #FarziOnPrime"

Take a look at his post below:

FARZI: PREMISE OF STORY

The trailer gives a glimpse into the plot which revolves around Sunny (played by Shahid Kapoor) plays a criminal who starts generating fake money. 'Makkan Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi plays a task force officer named Michael who is after him.

Similar to The Family Man, Farzi looks like a chase between criminals and law enforcement. Shahid and Vijay don't appear in the same frame in the trailer, but their looks very intriguing.

Here's the YouTube link:

While fans are loving the whole vibe of Farzi trailer, here's everything you need to know about the web series.

FARZI STAR CAST

Besides Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, veteran actor Amol Palekar, Kubra Sait, and Regina Cassandra among others are playing key roles in the much-hyped crime drama.

FARZI RELEASE DATE

Farzi marks the OTT debuts of both Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi. Their fans have been really looking forward to finally watch the series. After getting delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Farzi is finally set to premiere next month, on February 10.

FARZI: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH

Farzi premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 10. To watch it, you must have the subscription of the OTT platform.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO SUBSCRIPTION FEE

Amazon Prime is counted among the top OTT platforms in India. To watch Farzi, you can buy an annual membership of Amazon Prime worth Rs. 1499. Consumers can also buy Prime Video Mobile Edition at Rs 599 per year.