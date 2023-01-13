Shahid-Vijay Sethupathi's Farzi Trailer Out: Release Date, When & Where To Watch; Check Details Here

After
the
super
success
of
Manoj
Bajpayee's
The
Family
Man,
director-duo
Raj
Nidimoru
and
Krishna
DK
are
all
set
to
entertain
fans
with
their
upcoming
web
series
-
Farzi.
Featuring
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Vijay
Sethupathi
in
the
lead
roles,
the
crime
drama
is
an
Amazon
original
series
and
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
its
release.
After
unveiling
a
'farzi'
trailer
two
days
ago,
the
makers
finally
released
the
original
trailer
of
the
web
series
today
(January
13).
Taking
to
social
media,
Shahid
shared
it
with
fans
and
tweeted,
"Sab
Farzi
hai...
par
yeh
trailer
asli
hai
#SabFarziHai
#Farzi
#FarziOnPrime"
The
trailer
gives
a
glimpse
into
the
plot
which
revolves
around
Sunny
(played
by
Shahid
Kapoor)
plays
a
criminal
who
starts
generating
fake
money.
'Makkan
Selvan'
Vijay
Sethupathi
plays
a
task
force
officer
named
Michael
who
is
after
him.
Similar
to
The
Family
Man,
Farzi
looks
like
a
chase
between
criminals
and
law
enforcement.
Shahid
and
Vijay
don't
appear
in
the
same
frame
in
the
trailer,
but
their
looks
very
intriguing.
Here's
the
YouTube
link:
While
fans
are
loving
the
whole
vibe
of
Farzi
trailer,
here's
everything
you
need
to
know
about
the
web
series.
FARZI
STAR
CAST
Besides
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Vijay
Sethupathi,
Kay
Kay
Menon,
Raashi
Khanna,
veteran
actor
Amol
Palekar,
Kubra
Sait,
and
Regina
Cassandra
among
others
are
playing
key
roles
in
the
much-hyped
crime
drama.
FARZI
RELEASE
DATE
Farzi
marks
the
OTT
debuts
of
both
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Vijay
Sethupathi.
Their
fans
have
been
really
looking
forward
to
finally
watch
the
series.
After
getting
delayed
due
to
the
COVID-19
pandemic,
Farzi
is
finally
set
to
premiere
next
month,
on
February
10.
FARZI:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
Farzi
premieres
on
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
February
10.
To
watch
it,
you
must
have
the
subscription
of
the
OTT
platform.
AMAZON
PRIME
VIDEO
SUBSCRIPTION
FEE
Amazon
Prime
is
counted
among
the
top
OTT
platforms
in
India.
To
watch
Farzi,
you
can
buy
an
annual
membership
of
Amazon
Prime
worth
Rs.
1499.
Consumers
can
also
buy
Prime
Video
Mobile
Edition
at
Rs
599
per
year.