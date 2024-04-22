5 Reasons Why You Should Watch Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond on JioCinema

Not
all
wars
are
won
on
the
battleground!
Prepare
to
be
swept
away
into
a
world
of
modern
warfare
and
for
the
first
time
watch
on
screen
how
India
fought
and
won
the
War
of
Narratives
with
JioCinema's
adrenaline
adrenaline-pumping
war-room
web-series,
Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond
from
April
25th.
This
gripping
fictional
web
series,
that
is
inspired
from
true
events,
promises
an
immersive
experience
like
no
other,
featuring
thrilling
aerial
sequences,
intricate
war
room
drama,
and
a
stellar
cast
that
will
have
you
hooked
from
the
very
first
scene!
1.
Aerial
Sequences
That
Will
Blow
You
Away:
Ranneeti
:
Balakot
&
Beyond,
showcases
never-seen-before
thrilling
aerial
sequences
featuring
real
fighter
jets
like
Sukhoi
Su30,
MiG21,
Mirage
2000,
and
F16.
Watch
superstar,
Prasanna,
recreate
some
iconic
maneuvers
as
the
Group
Captain
and
immerse
yourself
in
this
adrenaline-pumping
action
series.
2.
Watch
The
Drama
Unfold
Within
The
High-Stake
War
Room:
Experience
the
first-ever
gripping
war
room
drama
that
takes
you
beyond
the
battlefield
to
witness
the
lesser
known
strategic
moves
that
defined
India's
biggest
and
boldest
defence
operations
and
its
aftermath.
Modern
wars
aren't
simply
fought
on
the
battlefields!
Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond,
takes
you
inside
the
war
rooms,
showcasing
the
high-pressure
war-like
situations
that
these
soldiers
without
uniforms
combat
in
order
to
secure
their
nation's
victory.
The
world
today
fights
a
new
kind
of
war
-
a
war
of
narratives.
The
web-series
showcases
the
high-intensity
workings
of
a
war-room
where
high-stake
decisions
are
taken
in
split
seconds
to
fight
and
win
the
modern
war.
3.
Spotlighting
Lesser-Known
Facts
Of
India's
Biggest
And
Boldest
Defence
Move:
Inspired
from
true
events,
this
web-series
offers
a
sneak
peek
into
the
intricacies
of
the
biggest
operation
that
changed
India's
defence
narrative.
The
web-series
explores
lesser-known
aspects
and
the
pulse-pounding
challenges
of
India's
biggest
defence
and
diplomatic
moves.
Witness
history
unfold
with
surprising
details
and
compelling
storytelling.
4.
Stellar
Casts,
Stellar
Performance:
Brace
yourself
for
stellar
performances
from
a
dynamic
cast
that
includes,
Jimmy
Shergill,
Lara
Dutta,
Ashish
Vidyarthi,
Ashutosh
Rana,
and
Prasanna.
These
powerhouse
performers
promise
to
captivate
the
audiences
with
their
acting
prowess.
Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond
on
JioCinema
offers
an
enthralling
cinematic
experience
unlike
any
other.
5.
Unleashing
The
Patriotic
Spirit:
Get
ready
for
an
emotional
and
action-packed
rollercoaster
that
spotlights
our
martyrs
and
the
nation's
call
to
avenge
them.
This
cinematic
masterpiece
leaves
you
filled
with
pride
and
gratitude
for
the
sacrifices
made
by
our
nation's
true
superheroes
-
both
on
and
off
the
battle-field.
Not
every
soldier
wears
a
uniform!
Watch
JioCinema's
first-of-its-kind
war-room
drama,
Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond,
and
witness
what
it
takes
to
successfully
undertake
India's
most
defining
defence
operation!
