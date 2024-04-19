Aakhri Sach, Aaraop to Farzi; Here’s a List of Unmissable Crime Thrillers After Silence 2

Manoj
Bajpayee
mesmerized
audiences
once
again
as
ACP
Avinash
Verma
in
"Silence
2:
Night
Owl
Bar
Shootout" on
ZEE5.
The
story,
revolving
around
a
tragic
mass
shooting
in
Mumbai's
Night
Owl
Bar,
kept
viewers
on
the
edge
of
their
seats.
If
you
were
captivated
by
the
suspense
and
drama
of
"Silence
2,"
you're
in
for
a
treat!
We've
curated
a
list
of
irresistible
crime
thrillers
on
OTT
platforms
that
promise
to
keep
you
hooked.
From
intense
investigations
to
heart-pounding
action,
these
selections
are
perfect
for
you.
So,
if
you're
looking
for
your
next
binge-worthy
series,
grab
some
popcorn
and
dive
into
these
thrilling
choices!
Aakhri
Sach
Aakhri
Sach
is
a
riveting
crime
thriller
on
Disney+Hotstar,
delving
into
bone-chilling
history
and
the
secrets
of
a
family's
demise.
Inspired
by
the
Burari
deaths,
Tamannaah
Bhatia
leads
as
the
determined
investigator
Anya,
supported
by
Abhishek
Banerjee
and
Shivin
Narang.
Directed
by
Robbie
Grewal,
this
series
promises
a
rollercoaster
of
suspense
and
exceptional
performances.
Dive
into
the
twisted
ties
of
fate
and
terrifying
horrors
as
Anya
uncovers
the
truth
behind
the
tragic
incident.
A
must-watch
for
thriller
enthusiasts,
Aakhri
Sach
keeps
audiences
thrilled
to
bits
with
its
gripping
storyline
and
stellar
cast.
Aarop
Aarop
on
Watcho
Exclusives
is
a
must-watch
for
its
gripping
storyline
and
stellar
cast.
This
crime
thriller
set
in
modern
India
follows
two
police
officers,
Anuraag
and
Shantanu,
who
capture
a
local
goon,
Jethiya,
but
are
pitted
against
each
other
due
to
political
pressures.
Written
and
directed
by
Vinay
Bhola
and
Subhash
Jangid,
the
series
promises
mystery,
suspense,
drama,
and
thrills
in
every
episode.
With
Akansha
Juneja,
Raj
Singh
Verma,
and
more
in
the
ensemble
cast,
Aarop
is
a
captivating
journey
through
the
complexities
of
crime
and
power.
Farzi
Farzi
on
Prime
Video
is
a
captivating
black
comedy
crime
thriller
by
Raj
and
D.K.
Shahid
Kapoor
shines
as
Sunny,
an
artist
resorting
to
printing
counterfeit
money
to
save
his
family's
printing
press.
Witness
his
outstanding
performance
alongside
Vijay
Sethupathi's
gripping
portrayal
as
a
relentless
police
officer.
With
Kay
Kay
Menon
and
Raashii
Khanna
in
the
cast,
Farzi
promises
an
enthralling
ride
filled
with
twists
and
turns.
Explore
the
complexities
of
crime
and
deception
in
Farzi,
streaming
now
on
Prime
Video.
Kohrra
Kohrra
on
Netflix
is
a
compelling
crime
thriller
that
unfolds
in
the
Punjabi
countryside,
where
an
NRI
is
mysteriously
murdered
just
before
his
wedding.
Join
police
officers
Balbir
Singh
and
Garundi,
portrayed
by
Suvinder
Vicky
and
Barun
Sobti,
as
they
uncover
layers
of
deceit
and
family
drama.
With
Harleen
Sethi
and
Manish
Choudhari
in
standout
roles,
Kohrra
delves
into
generational
secrets
and
hidden
agendas.
Don't
miss
the
intrigue
and
suspense
of
Kohrra,
streaming
now
on
Netflix.
Farrey
Farrey
on
ZEE5
is
a
must-watch
film
that
follows
orphan
genius
Niyati,
who
receives
a
scholarship
to
an
elite
school.
When
she
helps
a
wealthy
but
unmotivated
classmate
cheat,
Niyati
gets
entangled
in
a
dangerous
scheme.
Directed
by
Soumendra
Padhi
and
starring
Alizeh
Agnihotri
in
the
lead
role
with
Ronit
Roy,
Sahil
Mehta,
Zeyn
Shaw,
Prasanna
Bisht,
Juhi
Babbar
and
Shilpa
Shukla.
Farrey
promises
a
thrilling
experience.
Join
Niyati
as
she
navigates
through
the
complexities
of
privilege,
ambition,
and
deceit,
in
this
gripping
crime
mystery
thriller.