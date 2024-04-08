Amar Singh Chamkila OTT Release Date: WHEN & WHERE To Watch Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra’s Film?

Amar Singh Chamkila OTT Release: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra are gearing up for the release of their next, Amar Singh Chamkila. The makers of the upcoming biographical musical-drama have skipped its theatrical release. Amar Singh Chamkila will have a direct-to-digital premiere on a leading streaming giant. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

Amar Singh Chamkila Cast & Story Details:

Produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, Amar Singh Chamkila is based on the untold story of Amar Singh Chamkila, Punjab's rockstar who was known as the 'Elvis of Punjab.' Diljit plays the role of the singer, while Parineeti will be seen as Chamkila's wife and his singing partner, Amarjot Kaur.

Chamkila, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the '80s, and his wife Amarjot were mysteriously assassinated in March 1988.

Amar Singh Chamkila OTT Release Date & Platform: WHEN & WHERE To Watch?

The Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra starrer is all set to release directly on Netflix on 12th April 2024 (Friday)!

Talking about the decision to release Amar Singh Chamkila on an OTT platform, director Imtiaz Ali said in a statement, "Well, new things come along and you must try it... I believe that I am like a big cinema watcher, like a theatre viewer and a director. When I close my eyes and think about a film, I always imagine myself on the big screen in a theatre and watching the big screen. I can't help it, but I don't think that will be a bad thing for a film I made for an OTT."

"So, it's a new thing and I feel that there is a certain reach and the point of making Chamkila for me, I am a Hindi film director but making Chamkila in Hindi I thought was necessary because Chamkila is a very big subject and I think it's a universal subject. So, I wanted people who are not from Punjab should also see it and enjoy it. People perhaps that are not from this country and don't even speak these native languages should be able to enjoy it. So, that's the reason why we made Chamkila in Hindi, that's not your question, but that's my answer," he added.

