Amar Singh Chamkila OTT Release Date: WHEN & WHERE To Watch Diljit Dosanjh-Parineeti Chopra’s Film?

Amar
Singh
Chamkila
OTT
Release:
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra
are
gearing
up
for
the
release
of
their
next,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila.
The
makers
of
the
upcoming
biographical
musical-drama
have
skipped
its
theatrical
release.
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
will
have
a
direct-to-digital
premiere
on
a
leading
streaming
giant.
Directed
by
Imtiaz
Ali,
the
movie
stars
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra
in
the
lead.
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
Cast
&
Story
Details:
Produced
by
Mohit
Choudhary,
Select
Media
Holdings
LLP,
Saregama,
and
Window
Seat
Films,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
is
based
on
the
untold
story
of
Amar
Singh
Chamkila,
Punjab's
rockstar
who
was
known
as
the
'Elvis
of
Punjab.'
Diljit
plays
the
role
of
the
singer,
while
Parineeti
will
be
seen
as
Chamkila's
wife
and
his
singing
partner,
Amarjot
Kaur.
Chamkila,
who
emerged
from
the
shadows
of
poverty
and
rose
to
the
heights
of
popularity
in
the
'80s,
and
his
wife
Amarjot
were
mysteriously
assassinated
in
March
1988.
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
OTT
Release
Date
&
Platform:
WHEN
&
WHERE
To
Watch?
The
Diljit
Dosanjh-Parineeti
Chopra
starrer
is
all
set
to
release
directly
on
Netflix
on
12th
April
2024
(Friday)!
Talking
about
the
decision
to
release
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
on
an
OTT
platform,
director
Imtiaz
Ali
said
in
a
statement,
"Well,
new
things
come
along
and
you
must
try
it...
I
believe
that
I
am
like
a
big
cinema
watcher,
like
a
theatre
viewer
and
a
director.
When
I
close
my
eyes
and
think
about
a
film,
I
always
imagine
myself
on
the
big
screen
in
a
theatre
and
watching
the
big
screen.
I
can't
help
it,
but
I
don't
think
that
will
be
a
bad
thing
for
a
film
I
made
for
an
OTT."
"So,
it's
a
new
thing
and
I
feel
that
there
is
a
certain
reach
and
the
point
of
making
Chamkila
for
me,
I
am
a
Hindi
film
director
but
making
Chamkila
in
Hindi
I
thought
was
necessary
because
Chamkila
is
a
very
big
subject
and
I
think
it's
a
universal
subject.
So,
I
wanted
people
who
are
not
from
Punjab
should
also
see
it
and
enjoy
it.
People
perhaps
that
are
not
from
this
country
and
don't
even
speak
these
native
languages
should
be
able
to
enjoy
it.
So,
that's
the
reason
why
we
made
Chamkila
in
Hindi,
that's
not
your
question,
but
that's
my
answer,"
he
added.