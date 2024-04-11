Amar Singh Chamkila Release Time: Here’s When Diljit Dosanjh & Parineeti Chopra's Movie Will Be Out On OTT

Amar Singh Chamkila Release Time: Diljit Dosanjh has been one of the most loved Punjabi actor and singer who has managed to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood. From his style to his songs and even his acting chops, Diljit is certainly a treat to watch on screen. And now, this Punjabi sensation is making headlines for his upcoming Bollywood movie which is already creating a massive buzz in the town. We are talking about Amar Singh Chamkila which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali and also features Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

For the uninitiated, Amar Singh Chamkila happens to be a biopic on renowned and influential Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot who were killed brutally. While Diljit plays the titular role in the movie, Parineeti will be seen as Amarjot. Needless to say, Amar Singh Chamkila is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Amar Singh Chamkila Release Time

To note, Amar Singh Chamkila is all set to release on April 12 on Netflix. There have been speculations about the release time of Amar Singh Chamkila. It is reported that Diljit and Parineeti starrer Amar Singh Chankila will be releasing at 1:30 PM.

To note, Amar Singh Chamkila marks Diljit's first collaboration with Parineeti. Earlier, Diljit spoke about preparing for the role of Amar Singh Chamkila and told Film Companion, "It was tough. It was difficult because people have heard Chamkila's songs like rhymes. So if someone else is singing it, it will 101 per cent look odd. But we have tried and AR Rahman sir's team has helped us a lot. Even Parineeti, I did not have expectations from her because Amarjot's part was tougher. Amarjot used to sing in a very high pitch. So, we have tried. I cannot sing like Chamkila and Parineeti cannot sing like Amarjot. We have only tried. Since in the film it is connected to the story, people might like it"