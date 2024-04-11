Amar Singh Chamkila Release Time: Here’s When Diljit Dosanjh & Parineeti Chopra's Movie Will Be Out On OTT

Amar
Singh
Chamkila
Release
Time:
Diljit
Dosanjh
has
been
one
of
the
most
loved
Punjabi
actor
and
singer
who
has
managed
to
carve
a
niche
for
himself
in
Bollywood.
From
his
style
to
his
songs
and
even
his
acting
chops,
Diljit
is
certainly
a
treat
to
watch
on
screen.
And
now,
this
Punjabi
sensation
is
making
headlines
for
his
upcoming
Bollywood
movie
which
is
already
creating
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town.
We
are
talking
about
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
which
is
helmed
by
Imtiaz
Ali
and
also
features
Parineeti
Chopra
in
the
lead.
For
the
uninitiated,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
happens
to
be
a
biopic
on
renowned
and
influential
Punjabi
singer
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
and
his
wife
Amarjot
who
were
killed
brutally.
While
Diljit
plays
the
titular
role
in
the
movie,
Parineeti
will
be
seen
as
Amarjot.
Needless
to
say,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
movies
of
the
year.
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
Release
Time
To
note,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
is
all
set
to
release
on
April
12
on
Netflix.
There
have
been
speculations
about
the
release
time
of
Amar
Singh
Chamkila.
It
is
reported
that
Diljit
and
Parineeti
starrer
Amar
Singh
Chankila
will
be
releasing
at
1:30
PM.
To
note,
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
marks
Diljit's
first
collaboration
with
Parineeti.
Earlier,
Diljit
spoke
about
preparing
for
the
role
of
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
and
told
Film
Companion,
"It
was
tough.
It
was
difficult
because
people
have
heard
Chamkila's
songs
like
rhymes.
So
if
someone
else
is
singing
it,
it
will
101
per
cent
look
odd.
But
we
have
tried
and
AR
Rahman
sir's
team
has
helped
us
a
lot.
Even
Parineeti,
I
did
not
have
expectations
from
her
because
Amarjot's
part
was
tougher.
Amarjot
used
to
sing
in
a
very
high
pitch.
So,
we
have
tried.
I
cannot
sing
like
Chamkila
and
Parineeti
cannot
sing
like
Amarjot.
We
have
only
tried.
Since
in
the
film
it
is
connected
to
the
story,
people
might
like
it"
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 19:39 [IST]