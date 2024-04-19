Amazon miniTV Forays Into Tamil, Telugu Language Content; Brings 200+ Dubbed Shows & Films

Mumbai,
April
19
2024:
-
Amazon
miniTV
-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service
known
for
its
diverse
and
rich
selection
of
original
and
dubbed
content
is
gearing
up
to
unveil
exciting
news
for
a
much
wider
audience
with
its
latest
announcement.
Expanding
its
reach,
the
streaming
service
has
launched
an
extensive
bouquet
of
over
200
shows
and
movies
dubbed
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
languages.
The
exciting
line-up
of
dubbed
titles
includes
marquee
and
fan-favourite
Hindi
originals
of
miniTV
such
as
Hunter-
Tootega
Nahi
Todega,
Physics
Wallah,
action-packed
patriotic
series
Rakshak-
India's
Braves,
a
young
romance
series
Highway
Love,
amongst
others.
In
addition
to
this,
viewers
will
also
get
to
enjoy
a
repertoire
of
Hollywood
blockbuster
movies
dubbed
in
Tamil
and
Telugu,
including
timeless
classics
such
as
Twilight,
Now
You
See
Me,
Hunger
Games
series,
the
Step
Up
franchise,
Red,
and
more.
In
pursuit
of
a
more
holistic
content
offering,
the
service
will
also
bring
to
its
customers
Korean,
Turkish
and
Mandarin
shows
dubbed
in
Tamil
and
Telugu
languages.
Amogh
Dusad,
Head
of
Content,
Amazon
miniTV
shared,
"At
Amazon
miniTV,
our
goal
is
to
provide
our
viewers
with
a
personalized
and
immersive
viewing
experience.
We
aim
to
cater
to
the
diverse
choices
of
our
audience
and
ensure
that
everyone
enjoys
their
favourite
shows
and
movies
in
their
preferred
language.
We
are
certain
that
audiences
will
be
able
to
strongly
engage
with
our
expansive
library
of
original
and
dubbed
content
across
diverse
genres."
"We
are
excited
to
expand
the
languages
that
customers
on
miniTV
will
be
able
to
enjoy
popular
shows
and
movies
in,
further
enriching
their
streaming
experience.
This
initiative
marks
a
significant
milestone
and
reflects
our
dedication
to
cater
to
the
preferences
of
our
regional
audiences.
The
foray
will
also
enable
us
to
associate
with
new
advertisers
as
well
and
look
forward
to
building
partnerships",
shared
Aruna
Daryanani,
Director,
and
Business
Head
at
Amazon
miniTV.
The
regional
dubbed
shows
will
stream
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free
within
Amazon's
shopping
app,
on
Prime
Video,
Fire
TV,
Smart
TVs,
or
download
the
app
from
Play
Store.