Amazon miniTV Forays Into Tamil, Telugu Language Content; Brings 200+ Dubbed Shows & Films

Mumbai, April 19 2024: - Amazon miniTV - Amazon's free video streaming service known for its diverse and rich selection of original and dubbed content is gearing up to unveil exciting news for a much wider audience with its latest announcement. Expanding its reach, the streaming service has launched an extensive bouquet of over 200 shows and movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

The exciting line-up of dubbed titles includes marquee and fan-favourite Hindi originals of miniTV such as Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega, Physics Wallah, action-packed patriotic series Rakshak- India's Braves, a young romance series Highway Love, amongst others. In addition to this, viewers will also get to enjoy a repertoire of Hollywood blockbuster movies dubbed in Tamil and Telugu, including timeless classics such as Twilight, Now You See Me, Hunger Games series, the Step Up franchise, Red, and more. In pursuit of a more holistic content offering, the service will also bring to its customers Korean, Turkish and Mandarin shows dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV shared, "At Amazon miniTV, our goal is to provide our viewers with a personalized and immersive viewing experience. We aim to cater to the diverse choices of our audience and ensure that everyone enjoys their favourite shows and movies in their preferred language. We are certain that audiences will be able to strongly engage with our expansive library of original and dubbed content across diverse genres."

"We are excited to expand the languages that customers on miniTV will be able to enjoy popular shows and movies in, further enriching their streaming experience. This initiative marks a significant milestone and reflects our dedication to cater to the preferences of our regional audiences. The foray will also enable us to associate with new advertisers as well and look forward to building partnerships", shared Aruna Daryanani, Director, and Business Head at Amazon miniTV.

The regional dubbed shows will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon's shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store.

Trailer Link: