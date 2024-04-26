Amber Girls School OTT Release Date & Platform: Makers Unveil Trailer; Here’s When & Where To Watch

Amber
Girls
School
Release
Date:
Amazon
miniTV,
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
is
all
set
to
take
audiences
on
a
journey
of
sisterhood,
self-discovery,
and
the
complexities
of
teenage
life
with
its
upcoming
series,
'Amber
Girls
School'.
The
streaming
service
today
(April
26)
announced
the
coming-of-age
teen
drama
series
by
unveiling
its
gripping
trailer,
which
offers
a
glimpse
into
the
world
of
Amber
Girls
School
(AGS),
an
all-girls
institution
that
focuses
on
grooming
'Sanskari'
young
women,
where
tradition
clashes
with
the
desire
for
freedom.
AMBER
GIRLS
SCHOOL
STORYLINE
AND
CAST
Amber
Girls
School
is
certain
to
captivate
the
audience
with
its
hard-hitting
narrative,
compelling
characters,
and
authentic
portrayal
of
teenage
struggles.
Produced
by
Reliance
Entertainment
Studios
and
directed
by
Rajlaxmi
Ratan
Seth,
it
features
Celesti
Bairagey,
Kajol
Chugh,
Adrija
Sinha,
Ishika
Gagneja,
Harsh
Khurana,
and
Shruti
Panwar
in
pivotal
roles.
This
series
is
helmed
by
the
acclaimed
writer
Garima
Pura
Patiyaalvi,
known
for
her
exceptional
work
in
the
2022
Oscar-winning
documentary
'Elephant
Whisperers'.
AMBER
GIRLS
SCHOOL
TRAILER
The
trailer
follows
the
story
of
Ojaswini,
a
15-year-old
sincere
and
sanskari
girl,
who
is
amongst
the
most
promising
students
of
her
grade.
In
pursuit
of
her
dream
to
be
the
Vice
Head
Girl
of
her
school,
she
maintains
discipline
and
focus
until
teenage
rebellion
and
desires
come
to
the
fore.
The
conflict
between
exploring
all
things
'grown
up'
and
dealing
with
the
financial
crisis
her
family
is
going
through
puts
Ojaswini
in
sheer
confusion
as
she
navigates
through
the
challenges
of
teenage
life.
As
the
school's
strict
rules
clash
with
her
desire
for
individuality
and
freedom,
it
will
be
interesting
to
witness
how
Ojaswini
paves
her
way
through
the
obstacles
that
arise
in
her
journey.
"We
are
delighted
to
add
yet
another
engrossing
story
to
our
content
library,
which
exemplifies
the
quality
and
diversity
of
content
that
we
offer
to
our
audience.
Amber
Girls
School
beautifully
captures
the
essence
of
teenage,
portraying
the
complexities
of
identity,
rebellion,
and
friendship
in
a
compelling
narrative." shared
Amogh
Dusad,
Head
of
Content,
Amazon
miniTV.
Celesti
Bairagey,
who
plays
the
character
of
Ojaswini,
shared
her
thoughts,
saying,
"I
am
incredibly
honored
to
be
a
part
of
Amber
Girls
School
and
bring
the
character
of
Ojaswini
to
life
in
this
teen
drama.
This
series
is
a
powerful
exploration
of
the
teenage
experience,
and
Ojaswini's
journey
of
independence
and
self-discovery
is
one
that,
I
believe,
will
resonate
with
each
viewer.
Working
alongside
such
a
talented
cast
and
crew
has
been
an
unforgettable
experience,
and
I
am
excited
for
audiences
to
join
us
on
this
adventurous
yet
relatable
ride."
AMBER
GIRLS
SCHOOL
RELEASE
DATE
&
PLATFORM:
HERE'S
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
Amber
Girls
School
will
premiere
on
1st
May
2024,
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free
within
Amazon's
shopping
app,
on
Prime
Video,
Fire
TV,
Smart
TVs,
or
download
the
app
from
Play
Store.
Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2024, 14:01 [IST]