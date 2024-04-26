Amber Girls School OTT Release Date & Platform: Makers Unveil Trailer; Here’s When & Where To Watch

Amber Girls School Release Date: Amazon miniTV, Amazon's free video streaming service, is all set to take audiences on a journey of sisterhood, self-discovery, and the complexities of teenage life with its upcoming series, 'Amber Girls School'. The streaming service today (April 26) announced the coming-of-age teen drama series by unveiling its gripping trailer, which offers a glimpse into the world of Amber Girls School (AGS), an all-girls institution that focuses on grooming 'Sanskari' young women, where tradition clashes with the desire for freedom.

AMBER GIRLS SCHOOL STORYLINE AND CAST

Amber Girls School is certain to captivate the audience with its hard-hitting narrative, compelling characters, and authentic portrayal of teenage struggles. Produced by Reliance Entertainment Studios and directed by Rajlaxmi Ratan Seth, it features Celesti Bairagey, Kajol Chugh, Adrija Sinha, Ishika Gagneja, Harsh Khurana, and Shruti Panwar in pivotal roles.

This series is helmed by the acclaimed writer Garima Pura Patiyaalvi, known for her exceptional work in the 2022 Oscar-winning documentary 'Elephant Whisperers'.

AMBER GIRLS SCHOOL TRAILER

The trailer follows the story of Ojaswini, a 15-year-old sincere and sanskari girl, who is amongst the most promising students of her grade. In pursuit of her dream to be the Vice Head Girl of her school, she maintains discipline and focus until teenage rebellion and desires come to the fore.

The conflict between exploring all things 'grown up' and dealing with the financial crisis her family is going through puts Ojaswini in sheer confusion as she navigates through the challenges of teenage life. As the school's strict rules clash with her desire for individuality and freedom, it will be interesting to witness how Ojaswini paves her way through the obstacles that arise in her journey.

"We are delighted to add yet another engrossing story to our content library, which exemplifies the quality and diversity of content that we offer to our audience. Amber Girls School beautifully captures the essence of teenage, portraying the complexities of identity, rebellion, and friendship in a compelling narrative." shared Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV.

Celesti Bairagey, who plays the character of Ojaswini, shared her thoughts, saying, "I am incredibly honored to be a part of Amber Girls School and bring the character of Ojaswini to life in this teen drama. This series is a powerful exploration of the teenage experience, and Ojaswini's journey of independence and self-discovery is one that, I believe, will resonate with each viewer. Working alongside such a talented cast and crew has been an unforgettable experience, and I am excited for audiences to join us on this adventurous yet relatable ride."

AMBER GIRLS SCHOOL RELEASE DATE & PLATFORM: HERE'S WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH

Amber Girls School will premiere on 1st May 2024, exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon's shopping app, on Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, or download the app from Play Store.