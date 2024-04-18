Animal, Insta Millionaire & More: Season's Record-breaking Rs. 100 Crore & Above Blockbusters

The entertainment industry annually churns out a plethora of movies and audio series in diverse languages. Amidst this vast output, a select few manage to stand out by not just capturing the imagination of audiences but also by achieving significant financial milestones. Among these, the distinguished category that surpasses the Rs. 100-crore revenue mark signifies a blockbuster hit. Such achievements highlight films and audio series that have not only excelled in storytelling but have also garnered massive audience appeal and financial success.



One such cinematic venture is the action-packed film that follows the life of Shamsher Pathania, an individual who realizes his dream to join the Indian Air Force. Facing numerous obstacles, Pathania, affectionately known as Patty, must overcome his limitations to prove his mettle. Directed by Siddharth Anand and co-written with Ramon Chibb, the film boasts a stellar cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it marks the beginning of an aerial action franchise.

In the realm of audio entertainment, 'Insta Millionaire’ stands out as a compelling narrative that tracks the journey of Lucky, a character defined by his resilience and selflessness. Despite facing continuous adversity, Lucky's life takes a dramatic turn when he receives a life-changing message. This story of transformation and choices is available on Pocket FM, captivating listeners with its engaging storyline.

Another cinematic success tells the story of a scion of a wealthy industrialist who, upon returning to India, embarks on a journey of vengeance to protect his father. The film is a creation of director and editor Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with production credits to Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani under the banners of T-Series Films, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios. It features an impressive cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To’ is another notable mention in the audio series category, offering listeners an engaging narrative about Anika. After returning to Manali with her daughter, Anika embarks on a quest to find her twin child, unveiling a story of struggle and perseverance. This gripping drama is exclusively available on Pocket FM.

Last but not least, 'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ transports audiences to the dystopian city-state of Khansaar. The film explores the bond between Deva, a tribesman, and Varadha, a prince, as they navigate through a coup d'état to secure Varadha’s position as the ruler. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film features Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, supported by a cast that includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and others.

These movies and audio series have not only crossed the Rs. 100-crore mark but have also set a benchmark in their respective genres for storytelling, entertainment value, and audience engagement. As they continue to captivate millions, they underscore the vibrant dynamism and creativity that fuels the entertainment industry.