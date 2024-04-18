Animal, Insta Millionaire & More: Season's Record-breaking Rs. 100 Crore & Above Blockbusters

The
entertainment
industry
annually
churns
out
a
plethora
of
movies
and
audio
series
in
diverse
languages.
Amidst
this
vast
output,
a
select
few
manage
to
stand
out
by
not
just
capturing
the
imagination
of
audiences
but
also
by
achieving
significant
financial
milestones.
Among
these,
the
distinguished
category
that
surpasses
the
Rs.
100-crore
revenue
mark
signifies
a
blockbuster
hit.
Such
achievements
highlight
films
and
audio
series
that
have
not
only
excelled
in
storytelling
but
have
also
garnered
massive
audience
appeal
and
financial
success.
One
such
cinematic
venture
is
the
action-packed
film
that
follows
the
life
of
Shamsher
Pathania,
an
individual
who
realizes
his
dream
to
join
the
Indian
Air
Force.
Facing
numerous
obstacles,
Pathania,
affectionately
known
as
Patty,
must
overcome
his
limitations
to
prove
his
mettle.
Directed
by
Siddharth
Anand
and
co-written
with
Ramon
Chibb,
the
film
boasts
a
stellar
cast
including
Hrithik
Roshan,
Deepika
Padukone,
and
Anil
Kapoor.
Produced
by
Viacom18
Studios
and
Marflix
Pictures,
it
marks
the
beginning
of
an
aerial
action
franchise.
In
the
realm
of
audio
entertainment,
'Insta
Millionaire’
stands
out
as
a
compelling
narrative
that
tracks
the
journey
of
Lucky,
a
character
defined
by
his
resilience
and
selflessness.
Despite
facing
continuous
adversity,
Lucky's
life
takes
a
dramatic
turn
when
he
receives
a
life-changing
message.
This
story
of
transformation
and
choices
is
available
on
Pocket
FM,
captivating
listeners
with
its
engaging
storyline.
Another
cinematic
success
tells
the
story
of
a
scion
of
a
wealthy
industrialist
who,
upon
returning
to
India,
embarks
on
a
journey
of
vengeance
to
protect
his
father.
The
film
is
a
creation
of
director
and
editor
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga,
with
production
credits
to
Bhushan
Kumar,
Pranay
Reddy
Vanga,
Krishan
Kumar,
and
Murad
Khetani
under
the
banners
of
T-Series
Films,
Bhadrakali
Pictures,
and
Cine1
Studios.
It
features
an
impressive
cast
including
Ranbir
Kapoor,
Anil
Kapoor,
Bobby
Deol,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
and
Triptii
Dimri.
'Ek
Ladki
Ko
Dekha
To’
is
another
notable
mention
in
the
audio
series
category,
offering
listeners
an
engaging
narrative
about
Anika.
After
returning
to
Manali
with
her
daughter,
Anika
embarks
on
a
quest
to
find
her
twin
child,
unveiling
a
story
of
struggle
and
perseverance.
This
gripping
drama
is
exclusively
available
on
Pocket
FM.
Last
but
not
least,
'Salaar:
Part
1
–
Ceasefire’
transports
audiences
to
the
dystopian
city-state
of
Khansaar.
The
film
explores
the
bond
between
Deva,
a
tribesman,
and
Varadha,
a
prince,
as
they
navigate
through
a
coup
d'état
to
secure
Varadha’s
position
as
the
ruler.
Directed
by
Prashanth
Neel
and
produced
by
Vijay
Kiragandur,
the
film
features
Prabhas
and
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
in
lead
roles,
supported
by
a
cast
that
includes
Shruti
Haasan,
Jagapathi
Babu,
and
others.
These
movies
and
audio
series
have
not
only
crossed
the
Rs.
100-crore
mark
but
have
also
set
a
benchmark
in
their
respective
genres
for
storytelling,
entertainment
value,
and
audience
engagement.
As
they
continue
to
captivate
millions,
they
underscore
the
vibrant
dynamism
and
creativity
that
fuels
the
entertainment
industry.