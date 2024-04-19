Article 370 Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release

Article 370 Leaked After OTT Release: Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 has been one of the most talked about releases of the year. Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the movie was a political thriller featuring Yami in the role of an intelligence officer along with Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar. Article 370 had opened to rave reviews and witnessed a decent run at the box office with a lifetime collection of Rs 82.37 crores as per Bollywood Hungama.

After winning hearts in the theatres, Article 370 is making headlines for its digital release. The movie, which had released in February 2024, has finally witnessed its OTT release. Article 370 is released on Netflix on April 19. For the uninitiated, set against the backdrop of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir popularly referred to as the abrogation of Article 370. While Article 370 is out on OTT, the movie has become the recent victim of piracy. It is reported that Article 370 fill movie was leaked online just hours after its OTT release.

The median reports suggest that Article 370 was leaked online and was available for free download or watching online for free in HD print on several illegal websites soon after it premiered on Netflix. Needless to say, the leak has come as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect its viewership across the world despite a phenomenal response at the box office.

Talking about how her character in Article 370, Yami Gautam told Variety, "Zooni Haksar can be a [Hindu] Kashmiri pandit, could be a Muslim, we've not disclosed that in the film, that's up to the audience. She's a Kashmiri girl who's been raised in that whole fabric of Kashmir that it stood for pre-370. I think we've seen some of the hardest times of course, courtesy of news channels and whatever information is there in the public domain. But, being a child who has seen it firsthand, it's a very different experience. It's crystal clear about what she believes and in terms of how she sees Kashmir, or how she wishes to see Kashmir. Maybe she represents something that everybody wishes out there. She embodies those sentiments in that character".

To note, this isn't the first time that a movie has fallen prey to piracy this year as piracy has turned out to be a menace for the entertainment industry. Earlier, Article 370 was targetted by piracy even after its theatrical release. Besides big releases like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Manoj Bajpayee's crime investigation drama Silence 2, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Crew, Maharani season 3, Madame Web, Dunki, Fighter, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, etc were leaked online within hours of release earlier this year. While piracy has been a menace, the showbiz world has been putting in efforts to fight it. But looks like it is going in vain.

