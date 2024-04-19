Article 370 Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its OTT Release

Article
370
Leaked
After
OTT
Release:
Yami
Gautam
starrer
Article
370
has
been
one
of
the
most
talked
about
releases
of
the
year.
Helmed
by
Aditya
Suhas
Jambhale,
the
movie
was
a
political
thriller
featuring
Yami
in
the
role
of
an
intelligence
officer
along
with
Priyamani,
Skand
Thakur,
Ashwini
Kaul,
Vaibhav
Tatwawadi,
Arun
Govil,
and
Kiran
Karmarkar.
Article
370
had
opened
to
rave
reviews
and
witnessed
a
decent
run
at
the
box
office
with
a
lifetime
collection
of
Rs
82.37
crores
as
per
Bollywood
Hungama.
After
winning
hearts
in
the
theatres,
Article
370
is
making
headlines
for
its
digital
release.
The
movie,
which
had
released
in
February
2024,
has
finally
witnessed
its
OTT
release.
Article
370
is
released
on
Netflix
on
April
19.
For
the
uninitiated,
set
against
the
backdrop
of
the
revocation
of
the
special
status
of
Jammu
and
Kashmir
popularly
referred
to
as
the
abrogation
of
Article
370.
While
Article
370
is
out
on
OTT,
the
movie
has
become
the
recent
victim
of
piracy.
It
is
reported
that
Article
370
fill
movie
was
leaked
online
just
hours
after
its
OTT
release.
Article
370
full
movie
leaked
online
for
free
download
The
median
reports
suggest
that
Article
370
was
leaked
online
and
was
available
for
free
download
or
watching
online
for
free
in
HD
print
on
several
illegal
websites
soon
after
it
premiered
on
Netflix.
Needless
to
say,
the
leak
has
come
as
a
shock
to
the
makers
and
is
likely
to
affect
its
viewership
across
the
world
despite
a
phenomenal
response
at
the
box
office.
Talking
about
how
her
character
in
Article
370,
Yami
Gautam
told
Variety,
"Zooni
Haksar
can
be
a
[Hindu]
Kashmiri
pandit,
could
be
a
Muslim,
we've
not
disclosed
that
in
the
film,
that's
up
to
the
audience.
She's
a
Kashmiri
girl
who's
been
raised
in
that
whole
fabric
of
Kashmir
that
it
stood
for
pre-370.
I
think
we've
seen
some
of
the
hardest
times
of
course,
courtesy
of
news
channels
and
whatever
information
is
there
in
the
public
domain.
But,
being
a
child
who
has
seen
it
firsthand,
it's
a
very
different
experience.
It's
crystal
clear
about
what
she
believes
and
in
terms
of
how
she
sees
Kashmir,
or
how
she
wishes
to
see
Kashmir.
Maybe
she
represents
something
that
everybody
wishes
out
there.
She
embodies
those
sentiments
in
that
character".
To
note,
this
isn't
the
first
time
that
a
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy
this
year
as
piracy
has
turned
out
to
be
a
menace
for
the
entertainment
industry.
Earlier,
Article
370
was
targetted
by
piracy
even
after
its
theatrical
release.
Besides
big
releases
like
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
Manoj
Bajpayee's
crime
investigation
drama
Silence
2,
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan's
Crew,
Maharani
season
3,
Madame
Web,
Dunki,
Fighter,
Shahid
Kapoor-Kriti
Sanon's
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
etc
were
leaked
online
within
hours
of
release
earlier
this
year.
While
piracy
has
been
a
menace,
the
showbiz
world
has
been
putting
in
efforts
to
fight
it.
But
looks
like
it
is
going
in
vain.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.