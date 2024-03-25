Article 370 OTT Release Date, Platform & Time: Here’s When Yami Gautam’s Political Thriller Will Be Out On OTT

Article
370
OTT
Release
Date:
The
year
2024
has
been
quite
happening
for
Yami
Gautam
courtesy
of
the
release
of
her
movie
Article
370.
This
Aditya
Dhar
production
happens
to
be
a
political
thriller
featuring
Yami
in
the
role
of
an
intelligence
officer.
Also
starring
Priyamani,
Kiran
Karmakar,
Arun
Govil,
Divya
Seth,
Sumit
Kaul
etc,
Article
370
opened
to
decent
reviews
and
went
on
to
create
a
massive
buzz
at
the
box
office.
As
Article
370
created
ripples
in
the
industry
and
left
everyone
brimming
with
an
opinion,
the
movie
has
been
doing
an
impressive
business
at
the
box
office
even
after
a
month
of
its
release.
Reportedly,
Article
370
has
managed
to
rake
in
Rs
75.57
crores
so
far
and
has
been
winning
hearts
since
the
first
day
of
release.
And
while
Article
370
continues
to
be
among
the
most
talked
about
movies,
there
have
been
speculations
about
the
movie's
OTT
release.
Article
370
OTT
Release
Date,
Time
&
Platform
According
to
media
reports,
Article
370
is
likely
to
release
on
OTT
in
the
month
of
April.
A
report
published
in
123
Telugu
suggested
that
Article
370
will
be
releasing
on
Jio
Cinema
on
April
19
and
will
be
out
at
midnight.
However,
no
official
announcement
has
been
made
in
this
regard
so
far.
Meanwhile,
Yami
Gautam
has
been
quite
elated
with
the
audience's
response
to
Article
370.
In
a
heartfelt
social
media
post,
the
actress
wrote,
"When
we
were
making
Article
370,
so
many
people
told
us
that
this
film
won't
work
with
the
audience,
'it's
too
technical,
too
many
political
jargons
etc
etc'.
But
we
went
ahead
with
our
gut
because
we
knew
those
naysayers
were
underestimating
our
audience.
Thank
you
all
for
proving
them
absolutely
wrong.
Thank
you
so
much
for
giving
so
much
love
to
our
small
little
film,
with
a
big
heart.
We
are
humbled
and
will
remain
forever
grateful
to
all
of
you.
Dhanyawaad!
Jai
Hind!"
