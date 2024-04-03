Ashmit Patel On Preparation For State Vs Ahuja, Shooting Experience, BTS Moments- EXCLUSIVE Interview

As
State
v/s
Ahuja
celebrates
its
two-month
anniversary,
Ashmit
Patel
reflects
on
his
preparation,
filming
experience,
and
BTS
moments
Actor
Ashmit
Patel,
who
made
a
striking
comeback
to
the
screens
with
the
Watcho
Exclusives
series
State
v/s
Ahuja,
is
celebrating
the
success
of
the
show.
In
the
series,
he
portrayed
the
protagonist,
Ansh
Ahuja,
a
Bollywood
actor
accused
of
rape
by
his
maid,
Deepa
Sawant
(portrayed
by
Anurekha
Bhagat).
The
series
premiered
on
February
9
and
has
garnered
rave
reviews
over
the
past
two
months.
As
the
series
marks
its
two-month
anniversary
on
April
9,
Ashmit
Patel
has
opened
up
about
his
hiatus
from
work,
his
experiences
preparing
for
and
filming
State
v/s
Ahuja,
behind-the-scenes
moments
from
the
sets,
being
away
from
the
screens
and
more.
Q1.
Tell
us,
what
were
you
doing
in
these
years
that
you
were
missing
from
the
screens?
I
was
busy
shooting
a
lot
of
stuff,
which
is
still
to
see
the
light
of
day.
A
couple
of
films
which
haven't
been
released
and
some
other
shows
too.
There
was
a
show
that
was
released
in
this
interim
two
and
a
half
year
period.
So,
I've
been
busy
with
a
lot
of
shoots,
and
simultaneously
been
busy
focusing
on
my
DJingl
across
India
and
overseas
as
well.
I've
been
working
on
my
music
production,
doing
my
DJ
gigs
and
focusing
on
my
music
label
Ashram
Collective
which
we
also
do
event
and
artist
management.
So,
all
of
that
has
been
keeping
me
busy.
Also
I'm
now
working
on
my
merchandising
for
Ashram
Collective.
I'm
also
planning
on
starting
an
athleisure
brand
called
AshFit.
Q2.
How
did
you
prepare
for
the
character?
I'm
sure
this
is
one
of
the
series,
which
was
a
little
challenging
emotionally...
I've
been
through
another
situation,
not
exactly
the
same,
but
I've
experienced
some
of
the
ups
and
downs
that
actors
commonly
face,
such
as
dealing
with
rumours
and
false
allegations.
I've
had
my
fair
share
of
challenges
in
the
past.
So,
I've
experienced
this
rollercoaster
of
emotions
that
I
just
have
to
navigate
through.
Drawing
from
those
experiences
obviously
helped.
Even
if
one
tries
to
overcome
all
those
feelings
and
emotions,
a
part
of
them
still
lingers,
and
I
still
carry
those
memories.
So,
it
was
relatively
easy
for
me
to
tap
into
those
memories
and
confront
whatever
emotions
were
necessary
for
specific
scenes
that
required
a
high
level
of
emotional
intelligence.
Q3.
Is
there
any
particular
scene
that
stands
out
to
you,
one
that
has
left
a
lasting
impression?
There
are
actually
two
scenes
that
stand
out.
One
scene
involved
my
character
and
his
wife
in
the
show,
where
we
have
a
conflict
early
on.
It's
a
delicate
scene
that
could
easily
escalate
into
exaggerated
drama,
but
I
aimed
to
keep
the
intensity
casual.
When
discussing
the
scene
with
Tarun,
the
director,
I
expressed
my
approach
and
hoped
not
to
overdo
it.
Fortunately,
we
captured
the
essence
we
aimed
for
in
the
very
first
take,
and
Tarun
was
pleased
with
the
result.
The
scene's
tempo
and
pitch
were
just
right,
making
it
quite
a
challenge,
but
both
my
co-star
and
I
delivered
well.
The
other
scene
was
the
climax,
where
my
character
is
interrogated
by
the
police
in
a
lengthy
monologue
spanning
about
nine
and
a
half
to
ten
pages.
It
required
careful
attention
to
detail
to
ensure
I
remembered
all
the
points
without
making
it
sound
monotonous
and
losing
the
audience's
interest.
These
two
scenes
presented
the
biggest
challenges
for
me,
but
I
believe
we
managed
to
perform
them
successfully.
Q4.
State
v/s
Ahuja
is
a
huge
ensemble
cast.
How
was
the
shooting
experience,
and
what
was
the
dynamic
like
between
you
all?
How
was
the
banter
between
you
guys?
I
must
give
credit
to
whoever
handled
the
casting
for
the
show
because
every
actor,
regardless
of
the
size
of
their
role,
was
perfectly
suited.
In
a
show
as
emotionally
charged
as
this
one,
where
many
scenes
require
a
high
level
of
emotional
intelligence,
having
actors
who
can
capture
the
tone
effectively
is
crucial.
If
the
actors
lack
experience
or
aren't
skilled
at
conveying
the
required
emotions,
it
can
detract
from
the
overall
performance.
To
their
credit,
they
did
an
outstanding
job
casting
the
entire
show.
I
had
the
pleasure
of
sharing
some
truly
amazing
scenes
with
all
my
co-actors,
and
I
thoroughly
enjoyed
it.
The
shoot
went
incredibly
smoothly.
I
will
always
remember
how
every
day,
Tarun
would
approach
me
and
shake
my
hand
after
every
scene,
expressing
disbelief
and
admiration,
saying
things
like,
"I
can't
believe
it!
Where
have
you
been
hiding?"
I
received
compliments
and
standing
ovations
on
set
every
day
for
certain
scenes
I
performed.
I
felt
like
Aamir
Khan
on
this
set,
receiving
such
praise.
It
was
truly
an
amazing
experience
for
me.
Q5.
The
show
itself
tackles
a
very
serious
premise.
Who
was
the
one
trying
to
lighten
up
everything?
Between
scenes
and
takes,
if
it
wasn't
a
highly
emotional
or
serious
scene
requiring
a
solemn
atmosphere,
there
was
good
banter.
Tarun
Chopra,
the
director,
is
a
youthful
and
cheerful
individual
whom
I
got
along
famously
with,
and
my
co-stars
also
contributed
to
the
positive
atmosphere
on
set.
While
there
weren't
any
elaborate
pranks,
there
was
definitely
a
positive
vibe.
Honestly,
we
managed
to
shoot
the
entire
show
within
a
very
limited
timeframe,
and
we
actually
finished
everything
right
on
schedule.
Other
than
some
minor
reshoots,
everything
proceeded
smoothly.
We
even
had
a
backup
day
scheduled,
which
ended
up
being
used,
but
overall,
we
adhered
to
the
planned
timeline.
I
found
myself
missing
the
set
because
of
the
overwhelmingly
positive
atmosphere
right
from
the
beginning.
In
fact,
the
scene
between
my
wife
and
me
was
the
first
scene
we
shot,
and
it
set
the
tone
for
the
rest
of
the
shoot.
Starting
with
such
a
heavy
scene
and
nailing
it
right
away
boosted
our
confidence
and
set
a
high
standard
for
the
rest
of
the
shoot.
I
believe
everyone
who
was
part
of
this
project
had
a
great
time.
State
v/s
Ahuja
chronicles
the
turbulent
odyssey
of
Ansh
Ahuja
(played
by
Ashmit
Patel),
a
renowned
Bollywood
icon
embroiled
in
allegations
of
rape
by
his
maid,
thrusting
him
into
a
realm
of
suspense,
scrutiny,
and
legal
theatrics.
As
the
plot
thickens,
audiences
are
ensnared
by
unforeseen
turns,
questioning
whether
Ansh
is
genuinely
culpable
or
if
a
more
intricate
scheme
is
afoot.
Crafted
by
Suresh
Thomas
for
Crescendo
Films
and
Amicable
Crew,
the
series
features
an
outstanding
ensemble
cast
and
is
exclusively
accessible
for
streaming
on
Watcho.