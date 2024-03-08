Ashmit Patel On Women's Representation In Industry: I Believe With OTT Platforms,There's Seeing More Diversity

Actor
Ashmit
Patel,
who
recently
returned
to
the
screens
with
his
web
series
State
v/s
Ahuja,
is
very
happy
with
his
success.
On
International
Women's
Day,
he
talked
about
how
women
have
evolved
in
the
entertainment
industry,
how
he
sees
the
changes,
how
he
wants
to
empower
women
using
his
platform,
and
also
shared
a
special
message
for
women
everywhere.
Talking
about
his
views
on
how
women
are
portrayed
in
Indian
cinema
nowadays,
Ashmit
revealed,
"I
think
we've
come
a
long
way.
When
I
was
growing
up,
it
was
common
to
see
heroes
in
movies
slapping
their
heroines.
Domestic
violence
was
often
portrayed
as
acceptable,
which
is
shocking
when
you
think
about
it.
These
heroes
were
still
admired
and
respected,
even
though
they
acted
this
way.
Thankfully,
things
have
changed,
and
it's
not
acceptable
anymore.
However,
there's
still
a
long
way
to
go.
Women
are
often
objectified,
especially
in
certain
types
of
songs
and
scenes
in
movies.
I
believe
we
should
avoid
these
kinds
of
portrayals.
While
these
songs
and
scenes
may
have
a
role,
actors
should
choose
not
to
portray
them.
If
a
male
actor's
role
is
to
show
that
life
can
be
tough
and
that
there
are
consequences
for
his
actions,
that's
different.
But
if
these
actions
are
glorified
and
people
try
to
copy
them,
that's
wrong.
Male
actors
should
think
twice
before
taking
on
these
roles.
I
also
think
actresses
have
a
role
to
play.
They
should
avoid
playing
weak,
shallow
roles.
Everyone
in
the
industry
has
a
responsibility
to
portray
women
and
men
respectfully
and
responsibly.
He
further
added,
"I
believe
that
with
OTT
platforms,
we're
seeing
more
diversity
and
gender
equality
in
our
movies
and
shows,
which
is
fantastic.
There's
a
lot
more
representation
now,
especially
in
OTT
shows.
It's
great
to
be
part
of
this
progress,
even
though
there's
still
more
work
to
be
done."
Sharing
his
plans
to
empower
women,
Ashmit
expressed,
"I
can
support
women
by
accepting
strong
scripts
for
women-oriented
films.
If
I
feel
that
my
character
has
an
important
role
to
play,
I
wouldn't
hesitate
to
take
on
the
role,
even
if
it
means
playing
second
fiddle
to
the
heroine.
I
believe
in
promoting
more
representation
for
women
in
filmmaking,
not
just
as
actors
but
also
as
directors,
cinematographers
and
writers.
It's
important
to
create
opportunities
for
women
in
all
aspects
of
filmmaking."
Sending
out
a
special
message
to
all
women,
Ashmit
conveyed,
"Look
within
yourself.
You
don't
have
to
search
far.
Look
at
your
sister,
your
daughters,
your
children,
and
just
think
about
how
you
would
want
them
to
be
treated.
Treat
everyone
around
you,
whether
it's
someone
else's
wife,
mother,
daughter,
or
sister,
with
respect.
Respect
every
human
being,
not
just
women,
but
everyone
and
every
living
creature,
including
animals.
Everyone
has
equal
rights
on
this
planet,
just
like
you
and
me.
So
let's
treat
them
all
with
respect
and
love.
I
believe
love
and
respect
can
go
a
long
way
and
can
solve
any
problem
in
the
world.
On
the
work
front,
Ashmit
Patel
has
recently
seen
back-to-back
releases.
In
"State
v/s
Ahuja,"
he
played
a
Bollywood
actor
facing
rape
accusations,
and
in
"Scammy
Boys,"
he
portrayed
a
police
officer.
"State
v/s
Ahuja"
can
be
streamed
on
Watcho
Exclusives,
while
"Scammy
Boys,"
directed
by
Shoib
Nikash
Shah,
is
accessible
on
Zee5.