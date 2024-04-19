Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Akshay Kumar Film Online?

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
OTT
Release
Date,
Platform:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
released
on
the
occasion
of
Eid
2024.
The
action
thriller,
directed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
clashed
with
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
at
the
box
office.
Despite
releasing
on
Eid
holiday,
the
film
failed
to
perform
as
per
expectations.
While
Eid
releases
usually
generate
a
mind-boggling
response,
BMCM
couldn't
strike
a
chord
with
the
audience
despite
the
massive
promotions
and
buzz.
The
trailer
generated
hype
among
the
movie
buffs
but
it
didn't
reflect
in
the
numbers
as
the
movie
witnessed
a
major
drop
on
the
second
day
of
release.
Although
it
picked
pace
in
the
weekend,
the
numbers
were
disappointing.
Wondering
when
and
where
to
watch
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
online
after
the
theatrical
run?
Gossip
mills
suggest
that
the
film
might
premiere
on
Netflix
in
the
next
two
months.
Speculations
are
rife
that
the
streaming
platform
has
stuck
a
deal
with
the
makers
for
the
digital
rights.