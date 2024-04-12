Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Akshay's Film Stream Online? Here’s What We Know

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release: Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has given hits like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai etc, is now making headlines for his recent directorial which is ruling the box office. We are talking about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the lead. Touted to be an action thriller, the movie marks Akshay's first collaboration with Tiger.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and managed to create a massive buzz in the town. In fact, after leaving the audience intrigued, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opened to mixed reviews from audience. While Akshay and Tiger's bromance won millions of hearts along with the action sequences, Prithiviraj's performance as the lead antagonist as a show stear.

BADE MIYAN CHOTE MIYAN OTT RELEASE DATE, PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

Given the massive buzz in the town and the reviews, there have been speculations about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's (BMCM) OTT release. It is reported that the digital rights of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have been brought by Netflix. Talking about the OTT release, it is reported that big releases often make their way to OTT platforms approximately two months after its theatrical release. If the reports turn out to be true, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is likely to release on Netflix in June. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which has been witnessing a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, has been receiving a great response in terms of collection. According to a report published in Sacnilk, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has opened with a collection of Rs 15.65 crores and will be witnessing a jump in collections on day 2.