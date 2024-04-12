Bade Miyan Chote Miyan OTT Release Date & Platform: When Will Akshay's Film Stream Online? Here’s What We Know

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
OTT
Release:
Director
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
who
has
given
hits
like
Sultan,
Tiger
Zinda
Hai
etc,
is
now
making
headlines
for
his
recent
directorial
which
is
ruling
the
box
office.
We
are
talking
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
which
features
Akshay
Kumar,
Tiger
Shroff,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
in
the
lead.
Touted
to
be
an
action
thriller,
the
movie
marks
Akshay's
first
collaboration
with
Tiger.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
managed
to
create
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town.
In
fact,
after
leaving
the
audience
intrigued,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
opened
to
mixed
reviews
from
audience.
While
Akshay
and
Tiger's
bromance
won
millions
of
hearts
along
with
the
action
sequences,
Prithiviraj's
performance
as
the
lead
antagonist
as
a
show
stear.
BADE
MIYAN
CHOTE
MIYAN
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
Given
the
massive
buzz
in
the
town
and
the
reviews,
there
have
been
speculations
about
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan's
(BMCM)
OTT
release.
It
is
reported
that
the
digital
rights
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
have
been
brought
by
Netflix.
Talking
about
the
OTT
release,
it
is
reported
that
big
releases
often
make
their
way
to
OTT
platforms
approximately
two
months
after
its
theatrical
release.
If
the
reports
turn
out
to
be
true,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
is
likely
to
release
on
Netflix
in
June.
However,
an
official
announcement
in
this
regard
is
yet
to
be
made.
Meanwhile,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
which
has
been
witnessing
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan,
has
been
receiving
a
great
response
in
terms
of
collection.
According
to
a
report
published
in
Sacnilk,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
has
opened
with
a
collection
of
Rs
15.65
crores
and
will
be
witnessing
a
jump
in
collections
on
day
2.
Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2024, 22:42 [IST]