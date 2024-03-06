Badi Heroine Banti Hai 2 Release Date, Platform: Trailer Out, Here's When & Where To Watch

Badi
Heroine
Banti
Hai
2
Trailer:
Amazon
miniTV,
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service,
today
unveiled
the
trailer
for
the
highly
anticipated
second
season
of
its
fan-favorite
show,
Badi
Heroine
Banti
Hai.
The
enthralling
new
season
showcases
the
rise
of
a
small-town
girl,
Kajal
Bakshi,
with
a
complete
role
reversal
as
she
takes
over
the
fashion
empire
while
dealing
with
internal
and
external
conflicts
through
every
step
of
her
journey
and
going
from
being
an
intern
to
a
CEO.
Conceptualized
and
directed
by
Gul
Khan,
the
series
marks
the
return
of
the
stellar
star
cast,
including
Prerna
Lisa,
Rajeev
Siddhartha,
Nehal
Chudasama,
and
Utkarsh
Kohli.
Badi
Heroine
Banti
Hai
Season
2
will
premiere
exclusively
on
Amazon
miniTV
this
week.
BADI
HEROINE
BANTI
HAI
SEASON
2
TRAILER
OUT
The
trailer
gives
a
sneak
peek
into
Kajal
Bakshi's
entrepreneurial
journey
as
she
takes
over
the
reins
of
VSD
Fashion
House.
As
the
new
CEO
of
the
eminent
fashion
label,
Kajal
plans
to
launch
her
first
designer
collection
amidst
the
love-hate
saga
with
her
former
boss,
Advait
Singhania,
who
is
willing
to
resort
to
extreme
measures
in
order
to
take
back
his
empire.
In
a
surprising
turn
of
events,
Advait
announces
his
engagement
to
Anastasia
while
struggling
to
come
to
terms
with
his
feelings
for
Kajal.
As
some
new
twists
and
turns
await
them,
what
does
the
future
look
like
for
Advait
and
Kajal
and
for
the
company?
This
question
forms
the
crux
of
the
upcoming
season
of
Badi
Heroine
Banti
Hai.
Producer
Gul
Khan
expressed,
"We
are
super-elated
to
continue
our
ongoing
association
with
Amazon
miniTV
and
return
with
the
second
season
of
Badi
Heroine
Banti
Hai.
The
love
and
recognition
from
audiences
across
India
towards
this
series
have
been
immensely
gratifying.
The
upcoming
season
will
definitely
touch
a
chord
with
viewers
as
this
rom-com
saga
undergoes
a
distinctive
journey
as
the
paths
of
Kajal
and
Advait
collide
in
unexpected
ways."
Actor
Rajeev
Siddhartha
added,
"I
am
extremely
humbled
to
have
received
a
great
response
from
the
audiences
for
the
first
season.
In
the
second
season,
my
character
experiences
a
major
transformation,
which
widens
his
perspective
on
life.
Gul
Khan
is
a
phenomenal
director
and
working
with
her,
alongside
a
great
team,
continues
to
be
a
one-of-a-kind
experience.
I
am
certain
that
fans
across
India
will
continue
to
resonate
with
the
show
as
the
story
unfolds."
BADI
HEROINE
BANTI
HAI
2
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
Badi
Heroine
Banti
Hai
Season
2
will
be
available
to
stream
for
free
on
Amazon
miniTV
from
08th
March.
You
can
watch
it
on
the
Amazon
shopping
app,
on
Fire
TV,
or
download
the
Amazon
miniTV
app
on
Playstore.