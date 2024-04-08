Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release, Explore Other Action-Packed Thrillers On OTT Platforms

Before
the
much-anticipated
release
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
this
April,
action
enthusiasts
have
a
golden
chance
to
experience
a
rush
of
adrenaline
with
a
selection
of
enthralling
shows
and
audio
series.
Available
on
various
OTT
platforms,
these
narratives
of
suspense,
intrigue,
and
unexpected
turns
promise
to
keep
viewers
on
the
edge
of
their
seats.
Here's
a
rundown
of
five
action-thrillers
that
are
a
must-watch:
Code
M
(Jio
Cinema)
Jennifer
Winget
shines
as
Monica
Mehra
in
'Code
M,'
a
gripping
tale
on
Jio
Cinema.
Monica,
an
army
officer,
embarks
on
a
mission
to
unravel
the
truth
behind
a
covert
encounter.
Her
journey
reveals
a
maze
of
lies,
conspiracies,
and
personal
stakes,
challenging
her
moral
compass
amidst
the
complexities
of
military
justice.
Super
Yoddha
(Pocket
FM)
'Super
Yoddha'
on
Pocket
FM
tells
the
tale
of
a
young
prodigy
who
initially
triumphs
by
achieving
the
highest
rank
in
a
century-old
clan,
only
to
be
stripped
of
this
honor
soon
after.
His
fiancé
offers
him
a
chance
for
redemption,
putting
the
clan's
honor
at
risk.
This
narrative
explores
the
high
stakes
of
his
journey
back
to
the
top.
Criminal
Justice
(Disney+
Hotstar)
Vikrant
Massey
as
Aditya
Sharma
leads
the
'Criminal
Justice'
series
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
This
captivating
show
weaves
a
complex
web
of
crime
and
justice,
inviting
viewers
to
actively
engage
in
the
narrative.
It
challenges
audiences
to
question
their
assumptions,
analyze
clues,
and
decide
the
destiny
of
its
characters,
episode
by
episode.
Flower
of
Evil
(MX
Player)
The
Korean
drama
'Flower
of
Evil,'
dubbed
in
Hindi
on
MX
Player,
presents
a
suspense-filled
narrative.
It
centers
on
Baek
Hee
Sung,
portrayed
by
Lee
Joong-gi,
who
harbors
a
dark
past,
and
his
wife
Cha
Ji
Won,
played
by
Moon
Chae-won,
a
detective
eager
to
unearth
her
husband's
real
identity.
This
thriller
is
akin
to
a
complex
puzzle,
ready
to
be
solved.
Secret
Fauji
(Pocket
FM)
'Secret
Fauji'
introduces
listeners
to
Kabir
Shekhawat,
a
former
elite
soldier
from
the
Military
Intelligence
Bureau,
now
battling
a
mysterious
illness
while
dealing
with
his
secret
marriage
to
Bollywood
star
Jennifer
Birla.
Despite
facing
personal
and
physical
challenges,
Kabir
embarks
on
a
perilous
quest
against
formidable
adversaries.
This
audio
drama
on
Pocket
FM
is
a
compelling
mix
of
love,
espionage,
and
redemption,
as
their
pasts
intertwine
in
a
dramatic
saga.
For
those
awaiting
the
theatrical
release
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
these
thrilling
selections
offer
a
perfect
prelude,
loaded
with
suspense,
action,
and
drama.
Don't
miss
out
on
these
engaging
narratives
that
promise
to
keep
you
entertained
and
on
the
edge
of
your
seat.