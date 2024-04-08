Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Release, Explore Other Action-Packed Thrillers On OTT Platforms

Before the much-anticipated release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this April, action enthusiasts have a golden chance to experience a rush of adrenaline with a selection of enthralling shows and audio series. Available on various OTT platforms, these narratives of suspense, intrigue, and unexpected turns promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Here's a rundown of five action-thrillers that are a must-watch:

Code M (Jio Cinema)

Jennifer Winget shines as Monica Mehra in 'Code M,' a gripping tale on Jio Cinema. Monica, an army officer, embarks on a mission to unravel the truth behind a covert encounter. Her journey reveals a maze of lies, conspiracies, and personal stakes, challenging her moral compass amidst the complexities of military justice.

Super Yoddha (Pocket FM)

'Super Yoddha' on Pocket FM tells the tale of a young prodigy who initially triumphs by achieving the highest rank in a century-old clan, only to be stripped of this honor soon after. His fiancé offers him a chance for redemption, putting the clan's honor at risk. This narrative explores the high stakes of his journey back to the top.

Criminal Justice (Disney+ Hotstar)

Vikrant Massey as Aditya Sharma leads the 'Criminal Justice' series on Disney+ Hotstar. This captivating show weaves a complex web of crime and justice, inviting viewers to actively engage in the narrative. It challenges audiences to question their assumptions, analyze clues, and decide the destiny of its characters, episode by episode.

Flower of Evil (MX Player)

The Korean drama 'Flower of Evil,' dubbed in Hindi on MX Player, presents a suspense-filled narrative. It centers on Baek Hee Sung, portrayed by Lee Joong-gi, who harbors a dark past, and his wife Cha Ji Won, played by Moon Chae-won, a detective eager to unearth her husband's real identity. This thriller is akin to a complex puzzle, ready to be solved.

Secret Fauji (Pocket FM)

'Secret Fauji' introduces listeners to Kabir Shekhawat, a former elite soldier from the Military Intelligence Bureau, now battling a mysterious illness while dealing with his secret marriage to Bollywood star Jennifer Birla. Despite facing personal and physical challenges, Kabir embarks on a perilous quest against formidable adversaries. This audio drama on Pocket FM is a compelling mix of love, espionage, and redemption, as their pasts intertwine in a dramatic saga.

For those awaiting the theatrical release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, these thrilling selections offer a perfect prelude, loaded with suspense, action, and drama. Don't miss out on these engaging narratives that promise to keep you entertained and on the edge of your seat.