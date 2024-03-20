Bhumi Pednekar On Daldal: Feels Amazing To Work When A Woman Can Headline A Series

Actor
par
excellence,
Bhumi
Pednekar,
is
all
set
to
embark
on
a
fresh
journey
with
her
recently
unveiled
Amazon
web
series,
Daldal,
in
which
she
dons
the
role
of
a
cop.
She
is
elated
that
women
actors
are
being
empowered
to
headline
projects
on
top
global
streaming
platforms!
Bhumi
says,
"It
feels
amazing
that
I
work
at
a
time
when
a
woman
can
headline
a
series
on
a
global
streaming
platform
and
feel
supremely
empowered
that
she
can
command
such
a
massive
mounting.
So,
I'm
thrilled
with
the
validation
that
my
body
of
work,
since
my
debut,
has
led
me
to
this
moment
where
big
projects
are
being
mounted
on
my
shoulders!"
She
adds,
"I'm
honestly
humbled
by
this
realisation
and
it
motivates
me
to
work
so
hard
that
I
deliver
powerful
performances
that
are
remembered
by
people."
Bhumi's
journey
in
Hindi
cinema
has
been
nothing
short
of
extraordinary.
With
each
project,
she
fearlessly
dives
into
uncharted
territories,
embracing
characters
that
challenge
societal
norms
and
spark
conversations.
About
her
next
big
challenge
to
play
a
cop
in
Daldal,
Bhumi
says,
"I'm
naturally
drawn
to
challenges.
That's
my
core.
Have
always
done
this
right
since
my
debut..
I
believe
that
we
are
in
the
age
of
content
and
actors
can
really
shine
bright
with
these
opportunities.
Daldal
is
that
perfect
project
for
me
to
show
a
completely
new
side
to
my
acting
performance.
It
presents
me
in
a
whole
new
way
and
I
love
pushing
my
boundaries."
Talking
about
her
character
in
Daldal,
Bhumi
says,
"I
love
that
in
Daldal,
I
play
a
woman
who
has
shattered
the
glass
ceiling
by
being
appointed
as
the
DCP
of
Mumbai.
She
is
a
super
achiever
in
a
man's
world
and
I
loved
that
layer
of
the
show
along
with
all
the
beautiful
complexities
that
the
role
and
the
script
has
to
offer.
I
think
a
character
like
this
will
resonate
with
the
times
that
we
live
in
because
a
woman
is
no
longer
shackled
down
and
is
ambitious
and
independent."
She
further
added,
"I'm
really
excited
to
be
teaming
up
again
with
Vikram
after
our
blockbuster
Toilet-Ek
Prem
Katha
and
the
hugely
acclaimed
Durgamati!
I'm
delighted
to
be
working
with
a
mind
like
Suresh
Triveni
whose
work
I
admire
a
lot
and
of
course
Amrit
Raj
Gupta!
I
hope
we
can
create
another
blockbuster
together
for
Amazon
Prime
Video
and
make
India
proud
on
the
global
content
landscape.
My
last
hit
streaming
project
Bhakshak
made
me
reach
out
to
so
many
people
across
the
world
and
I
wish
Daldal
does
the
same!"
Daldal
is
an
edge
of
the
seat
thriller.
Haunted
by
the
guilt
of
her
past
and
dealing
with
the
demons
of
her
present,
Mumbai's
newly-appointed
DCP
Rita
Ferreira,
must
embark
on
an
investigation
of
a
series
of
murders
that
puts
her
on
a
collision
course
with
a
cold-blooded
serial
killer,
even
as
she
has
to
save
her
life
from
falling
apart.
Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 13:47 [IST]