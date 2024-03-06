Big Girls Don't Cry Trailer OTT Release Date, Platform, Cast: Here's All You Need To Know

Mumbai,
Mar
6
(PTI)
Young-adult
series
"Big
Girls
Don't
Cry" will
start
streaming
on
Prime
Video
from
March
14,
the
platform
said
on
Wednesday.
The
series
features
Avantika
Vandanapu
of
"Mean
Girls"
fame,
alongside
Aneet
Padda,
Dalai,
Vidushi,
Lhakyila,
Afrah
Sayed,
Akshita
Sood,
Pooja
Bhatt,
Raima
Sen,
Zoya
Hussain,
and
Mukul
Chadda.
According
to
the
makers,
"Big
Girls
Don't
Cry"
revolves
around
"the
lives
of
seven
girls
who
are
in
their
final
year
of
a
boarding
school
called
Vandana
Valley,
dreaming
to
rule
the
campus".
Bhatt,
who
plays
the
role
of
the
school
principal,
said
she
decided
to
board
the
project
as
she
was
drawn
to
the
story.
"For
me,
this
was
key,
as
that
ensures
they
become
healthy
role
models
for
others
out
there.
It
is
much
needed
in
the
times
we
live
in,
where
focus
is
more
on
materialistic
and
frivolous
virtues," Bhatt
said
in
a
statement.
Vandanapu
said
her
character
Ludo
has
been
special
for
her
and
she
hopes
it
will
be
appreciated
by
the
audience.
"Ludo
challenged
me,
intimidated
me,
and
in
some
ways
even
broke
me.
But
Ludo
also
built
me
back
up,
inspired
me,
and
reassured
me.
She’s
a
magical
character
-
and
I
hope
that
for
audiences
she’s
able
to
have
even
a
fraction
of
the
impact
she
had
on
me," she
added.
Nitya
Mehra,
the
director
of
the
series,
said
"Big
Girls
Don’t
Cry"
is
her
homage
to
the
best
years
of
her
life.
"It’s
an
homage
to
my
best
friends,
to
sisterhood,
and
to
the
young
girls
that
inspire
me
every
day,”
she
said.
Also
created
by
Mehra,
"Big
Girls
Don't
Cry"
is
co-directed
by
Mehra,
Sudhanshu
Saria,
Karan
Kapadia
and
Kopal
Naithani.