Big OTT Releases This Week: From Kung Fu Panda 4 To Bhimaa, Watch These On Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos & More

BIG OTT Releases This Week: In case you are not looking forward to go to theaters or can not go becasue of any reasons, in that case we have brought some of the best releases to watch at home. Tune in to your favorite OTT platform, be it Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, Hotstar or any other, and get ready to watch all kind of drama. Be detective crime story or an animatic light comedy, we have curated the best picks of all category. These days people are going less to theaters and prefers more to binge watch while sitting at home. Let us explore all that you could watch this weekend.

1. Dil Dosti Dilemma

Releasing- April 24, 2024

Amazon Prime Video

Releasing this Thursday on Prime Video, Dil Dosti Dilemma revolves around the story of a girl named Asmara. The privileged woman disowns her Nanni in front of her friends because of their class difference. However, her life turns upside down when she is sent to life with her grandparents.

2. Kung Fu Panda 4

Releasing- April 26, 2024

BookMyShow

Kung Fu Panda 4 is yet another awaited and interesting movie to watch this weeked. Releasing on Book My Show on April 24, Kung Fu Panda 4 shows Po training a new warrior as he becomes the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace.

3. Bhimaa

Releasing- April 25

Disney+ Hotstar

The mysterious drama Bhimaa will make you delve deeper into the mystery. The Telugu language movie spins around the story of a slew of mysterious events that happen at a temple and how a detective innvestigates the matter. Directed by A. Harsha and produced by K K Radhamohan, the movie features Tottempudi Gopichand in the lead role.

4. Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Releasing- April 25, 2024

Jio Cinema

Featuring Jimmy Shergill in the lead role, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond will be releasing this Thursday on Jio Cinema. The movie features behind-the-scenes of morder warfare. Besides Jimmy, the movie features Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Ashish Vidyarthi in vital role.

5. Brigands: The Quest For Gold

Released- April 23, 2024

Netflix

Releasing this Tuesday, Brigands: The Quest For Gold Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix. The series is set in 19 century era. The tranformation of the lead character from dutiful wife to ruthless leader of the group of bandits is something that makes the show stand out.