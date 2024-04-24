Big OTT Releases This Week: From Kung Fu Panda 4 To Bhimaa, Watch These On Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos & More

BIG
OTT
Releases
This
Week:
In
case
you
are
not
looking
forward
to
go
to
theaters
or
can
not
go
becasue
of
any
reasons,
in
that
case
we
have
brought
some
of
the
best
releases
to
watch
at
home.
Tune
in
to
your
favorite
OTT
platform,
be
it
Netflix,
Amazon
Prime
Videos,
Hotstar
or
any
other,
and
get
ready
to
watch
all
kind
of
drama.
Be
detective
crime
story
or
an
animatic
light
comedy,
we
have
curated
the
best
picks
of
all
category.
These
days
people
are
going
less
to
theaters
and
prefers
more
to
binge
watch
while
sitting
at
home.
Let
us
explore
all
that
you
could
watch
this
weekend.
1.
Dil
Dosti
Dilemma
Releasing-
April
24,
2024
Amazon
Prime
Video
Releasing
this
Thursday
on
Prime
Video,
Dil
Dosti
Dilemma
revolves
around
the
story
of
a
girl
named
Asmara.
The
privileged
woman
disowns
her
Nanni
in
front
of
her
friends
because
of
their
class
difference.
However,
her
life
turns
upside
down
when
she
is
sent
to
life
with
her
grandparents.
2.
Kung
Fu
Panda
4
Releasing-
April
26,
2024
BookMyShow
Kung
Fu
Panda
4
is
yet
another
awaited
and
interesting
movie
to
watch
this
weeked.
Releasing
on
Book
My
Show
on
April
24,
Kung
Fu
Panda
4
shows
Po
training
a
new
warrior
as
he
becomes
the
spiritual
leader
of
the
Valley
of
Peace.
3.
Bhimaa
Releasing-
April
25
Disney+
Hotstar
The
mysterious
drama
Bhimaa
will
make
you
delve
deeper
into
the
mystery.
The
Telugu
language
movie
spins
around
the
story
of
a
slew
of
mysterious
events
that
happen
at
a
temple
and
how
a
detective
innvestigates
the
matter.
Directed
by
A.
Harsha
and
produced
by
K
K
Radhamohan,
the
movie
features
Tottempudi
Gopichand
in
the
lead
role.
4.
Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond
Releasing-
April
25,
2024
Jio
Cinema
Featuring
Jimmy
Shergill
in
the
lead
role,
Ranneeti:
Balakot
&
Beyond
will
be
releasing
this
Thursday
on
Jio
Cinema.
The
movie
features
behind-the-scenes
of
morder
warfare.
Besides
Jimmy,
the
movie
features
Lara
Dutta,
Ashutosh
Rana,
and
Ashish
Vidyarthi
in
vital
role.
5.
Brigands:
The
Quest
For
Gold
Released-
April
23,
2024
Netflix
Releasing
this
Tuesday,
Brigands:
The
Quest
For
Gold
Season
1
is
available
to
watch
on
Netflix.
The
series
is
set
in
19
century
era.
The
tranformation
of
the
lead
character
from
dutiful
wife
to
ruthless
leader
of
the
group
of
bandits
is
something
that
makes
the
show
stand
out.
Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 13:17 [IST]