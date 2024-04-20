Bigg Boss OTT 3: New Season CANCELLED After Salman Khan House Firing Incident? Makers Spark Speculations

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Updates: The upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT has been generating a lot of luzz lately over its premiere date, exciting line up of contestants and what not. The Salman Khan-hosted OTT version of the controversial reality show was set to roll and had also dropped an exciting announcement post earlier this week. However, rumours are rife that Bigg Boss OTT 3 has gotten cancelled at the last minute amid the firing case outside host-actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence and the makers' latest Instagram activity has left fans confused. Read on...

Is Bigg Boss OTT 3 Cancelled After Salman Khan House Firing Incident?

According to the latest buzz, the upcoming season of Bigg Boss OTT has reportedly been cancelled after the Salman Khan house firing incident. Post the shocking firing incident, some messages warning the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor had also gone viral on the internet. As per a report published by Sakshi, the makers have decided to cancel BB OTT 3 temporarily as it would be difficult to organize the shoot for Khan at this moment.

Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is expected to return in 2025, the report further suggests.

For those unawared, two bike-borne assailants - later identified as Sagar Pal (21) and Vicky Gupta (24) - had fired almost 5 rounds of bullets outside Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, at 5 am in the morning. The next day, Mumbai crime branch officials arrested both the shooters from Gujarat.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Contestants: Shiv Thakare's KKK 13 Co-Contestant To Participate? Actress Reveals TRUTH

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Makers Deletes Announcement Post

As per reports, Endemol Shine India, the makers of Bigg Boss - had officially launched an Instagram accout for Bigg Boss OTT season 3. But now, the makers seem to have deleted the account.

Earlier this week, the makers shared an announcement post regarding BB OTT 3 on their official Instagram account. The post featured Khan and the text on it read, "Who do you want to see in Bigg Boss OTT?" However, the post has been removed.

This is just a random post by endemol and no way does confirm #BiggBossOTT3 arrival. There are no plans of #BiggBossOTT3.



If there is any further update we will post pic.twitter.com/MQWnCgehyZ — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) April 16, 2024

The removal of the announcement post left netizens wondering is Bigg Boss OTT 3 coming back or not.

What do you guys think? Watch this space for more updates.

EXCLUSIVE: Is Bigg Boss OTT 3 Real Reason Behind Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXIT?