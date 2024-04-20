Bigg Boss OTT 3: New Season CANCELLED After Salman Khan House Firing Incident? Makers Spark Speculations

Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
Updates:
The
upcoming
season
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
has
been
generating
a
lot
of
luzz
lately
over
its
premiere
date,
exciting
line
up
of
contestants
and
what
not.
The
Salman
Khan-hosted
OTT
version
of
the
controversial
reality
show
was
set
to
roll
and
had
also
dropped
an
exciting
announcement
post
earlier
this
week.
However,
rumours
are
rife
that
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
has
gotten
cancelled
at
the
last
minute
amid
the
firing
case
outside
host-actor
Salman
Khan's
Bandra
residence
and
the
makers'
latest
Instagram
activity
has
left
fans
confused.
Read
on...
Is
Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
Cancelled
After
Salman
Khan
House
Firing
Incident?
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
the
upcoming
season
of
Bigg
Boss
OTT
has
reportedly
been
cancelled
after
the
Salman
Khan
house
firing
incident.
Post
the
shocking
firing
incident,
some
messages
warning
the
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan
actor
had
also
gone
viral
on
the
internet.
As
per
a
report
published
by
Sakshi,
the
makers
have
decided
to
cancel
BB
OTT
3
temporarily
as
it
would
be
difficult
to
organize
the
shoot
for
Khan
at
this
moment.
Bigg
Boss
OTT
season
3
is
expected
to
return
in
2025,
the
report
further
suggests.
For
those
unawared,
two
bike-borne
assailants
-
later
identified
as
Sagar
Pal
(21)
and
Vicky
Gupta
(24)
-
had
fired
almost
5
rounds
of
bullets
outside
Khan's
residence,
Galaxy
Apartments
in
Bandra,
at
5
am
in
the
morning.
The
next
day,
Mumbai
crime
branch
officials
arrested
both
the
shooters
from
Gujarat.
As
per
reports,
Endemol
Shine
India,
the
makers
of
Bigg
Boss
-
had
officially
launched
an
Instagram
accout
for
Bigg
Boss
OTT
season
3.
But
now,
the
makers
seem
to
have
deleted
the
account.
Earlier
this
week,
the
makers
shared
an
announcement
post
regarding
BB
OTT
3
on
their
official
Instagram
account.
The
post
featured
Khan
and
the
text
on
it
read,
"Who
do
you
want
to
see
in
Bigg
Boss
OTT?"
However,
the
post
has
been
removed.