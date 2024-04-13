Bigg Boss OTT 3 Shelved This Year? Everything We Know So Far

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular names among TV watches who avidly love gossip, drama, and more! The reality show made a OTT debut in 2021 and successfully ran for 2 years. But the question is- is it coming for season 3?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 2: Earning Of Akshay Kumar's Film Dips Despite Decent Opening

Will Bigg Boss OTT 3 Come This Year?

We have sad news for Bigg Boss OTT lovers! The show is not coming for season 3. And there are chances that the show might not see a renewal this year at all. Yes, you heard that right!

According to the reports, the decision comes from Color TV and Jio Cinema, who cited the reason for 'saturation' that the audience might be feeling for back to back seasons.

Although there were rumours of the OTT version of the reality show to hit screen on May 15, a source claimed that the makers "don't want to get Bigg Boss OTT this year because the show's audience is facing saturation and to reduce over-exposure, they might skip the show this year completely."

However, there is still a ray of hope for fans as the source also claimed that the discussions are still in the 'premature stage' with Banijay Asia, Colors TV and Jio Cinema have not confirmed the same.

Crew Box Office Collection Day 15: Will Kareena, Kriti, Tabu Starrer Be Able To Cross 75 Cr Domestically?

More About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows which has been running successfully for around two decades and Salman Khan has been hosting the same since 2010.

In 2021, fans saw a digital version of the reality show that was hosted by Karan Johar. However, in the second season, it was Salman Khan again, who took the charge for hosting the OTT version of the show. In the first season actor Divya Agarwal won the show while in the second, YouTuber Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner.