Bigg Boss OTT 3 Shelved This Year? Everything We Know So Far

Bigg
Boss
OTT
3
Update:
Bigg
Boss
is
one
of
the
most
popular
names
among
TV
watches
who
avidly
love
gossip,
drama,
and
more!
The
reality
show
made
a
OTT
debut
in
2021
and
successfully
ran
for
2
years.
But
the
question
is-
is
it
coming
for
season
3?
We
have
sad
news
for
Bigg
Boss
OTT
lovers!
The
show
is
not
coming
for
season
3.
And
there
are
chances
that
the
show
might
not
see
a
renewal
this
year
at
all.
Yes,
you
heard
that
right!
According
to
the
reports,
the
decision
comes
from
Color
TV
and
Jio
Cinema,
who
cited
the
reason
for
'saturation'
that
the
audience
might
be
feeling
for
back
to
back
seasons.
Although
there
were
rumours
of
the
OTT
version
of
the
reality
show
to
hit
screen
on
May
15,
a
source
claimed
that
the
makers
"don't
want
to
get
Bigg
Boss
OTT
this
year
because
the
show's
audience
is
facing
saturation
and
to
reduce
over-exposure,
they
might
skip
the
show
this
year
completely."
However,
there
is
still
a
ray
of
hope
for
fans
as
the
source
also
claimed
that
the
discussions
are
still
in
the
'premature
stage'
with
Banijay
Asia,
Colors
TV
and
Jio
Cinema
have
not
confirmed
the
same.
Bigg
Boss
is
one
of
the
most
popular
reality
shows
which
has
been
running
successfully
for
around
two
decades
and
Salman
Khan
has
been
hosting
the
same
since
2010.
In
2021,
fans
saw
a
digital
version
of
the
reality
show
that
was
hosted
by
Karan
Johar.
However,
in
the
second
season,
it
was
Salman
Khan
again,
who
took
the
charge
for
hosting
the
OTT
version
of
the
show.
In
the
first
season
actor
Divya
Agarwal
won
the
show
while
in
the
second,
YouTuber
Elvish
Yadav
emerged
as
the
winner.
Story first published: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 16:28 [IST]