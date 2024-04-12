Sonali Bendre-Jaideep Ahlawat's Argument Halts Shoot? VIRAL Video Leaves Fans Shocked- WATCH

A recent viral video of Sonali Bendre and Jaideep Ahlawat engaging in a heated argument on the set of 'The Broken News S2' has halted production. The cause of the disagreement is still under speculation, with suggestions pointing to creative differences or stress from long filming hours. This incident has heightened interest in the series, with fans keen to see how it affects the actors' performance.
