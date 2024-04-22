Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare 3 Release Date & Platform: Trailer Out; Here's When & Where To Watch It

Chacha
Vidhayak
Hai
Humare
Release
Date:
Amazon
miniTV
-
Amazon's
free
video
streaming
service
is
all
set
for
an
exhilarating
rollercoaster
ride
of
laughter,
drama,
and
political
satire.
Today,
the
streaming
service
announced
the
latest
season
of
the
popular
show
Chacha
Vidhayak
Hain
Humare
with
an
exciting
trailer
that
gives
us
a
peek
into
its
blend
of
politics
and
comedy.
Following
the
massive
success
of
its
first
two
seasons,
fans
have
been
eagerly
anticipating
the
next
chapter
in
the
hilarious
saga
of
Ronny,
portrayed
by
the
immensely
talented
Zakir
Khan.
Directed
by
the
acclaimed
Gaganjeet
Singh
and
written
by
Zakir
Khan
&
Gopal
Datt,
Chacha
Vidhayak
Hain
Humare
S3
is
ready
to
take
comedy
and
excitement
to
new
heights
on
25
April
on
Amazon
miniTV
for
free.
The
third
season
of
this
renowned
franchise
will
showcase
the
enthralling
tale
of
Ronny,
who
finds
himself
in
a
whirlwind
of
comical
misadventures
after
reluctantly
agreeing
to
steer
clear
of
politics
at
the
firm
insistence
of
Ashwini
(Chacha
Ji),
essayed
by
Abhimanyu
Singh.
Despite
his
best
efforts
to
avoid
the
political
arena,
Ronny's
fate
repeatedly
intertwines
with
Ashwini's,
leading
to
a
series
of
hilarious
incidents
and
crazy
encounters.
As
Ashwini's
fury
escalates,
he
uses
cunning
tactics
to
disrupt
Ronny's
personal
life,
even
bringing
his
beloved
family
into
chaos.
With
Ronny's
fate
hanging
in
the
balance,
will
he
emerge
victorious
and
protect
his
beloved
family
or
will
Ashwini's
sly
politics
prove
too
much
to
overcome?
Zakir
Khan,
who
not
only
has
written
the
show
but
also
essays
the
character
of
Ronny
in
the
series,
shared,
"Bringing
the
third
season
of
Chacha
Vidhayak
Hain
Humare
feels
like
a
homecoming.
The
love
and
support
we've
received
from
fans
has
been
truly
humbling.
Their
enthusiasm
fuels
our
passion
for
storytelling
and
it's
an
honor
to
be
able
to
entertain
and
connect
with
them
through
our
work.
With
each
passing
season,
we've
witnessed
Ronny
evolve,
grow,
and
face
new
challenges
head-on.
Season
3
promises
to
be
no
different,
it's
an
adventurous
journey
of
emotions,
filled
with
unexpected
twists
and
turns
that
will
keep
viewers
on
the
edge
of
their
seats."
"Chacha
Vidhayak
Hain
Humare
is
a
show
that
has
resonated
deeply
with
our
audience,
through
its
healthy
mix
of
humor,
drama,
and
satire
in
an
entertaining
way.
This
season
pushes
the
boundaries
of
comedy
and
storytelling
further,
and
each
episode
offers
an
immersive
experience
making
it
the
perfect
family
binge
and
we're
certain
audiences
will
shower
tremendous
love
on
Ronnie
bhaiyya
played
by
Zakir
Khan." shared
Amogh
Dusad,
Head
of
Content,
Amazon
miniTV.
Trailer:
Get
ready
to
unfold
the
next
chapter
of
Ronny's
hilarious
yet
dramatic
journey
in
Chacha
Vidhayak
Hain
Humare
S3.
Starring
Zakir
Khan,
Abhimanyu
Singh,
Amruta
Khanvilkar,
Alka
Amin,
Kumar
Varun,
Vyom
Sharma,
and
Venus
Singh
in
pivotal
roles,
the
third
season
will
premiere
on
25
April
2024,
on
Amazon
miniTV
exclusively
for
free,
within
Amazon's
shopping
app,
on
Prime
Video,
Fire
TV,
Smart
TVs,
or
download
the
app
from
Play
Store.
Story first published: Monday, April 22, 2024, 12:06 [IST]