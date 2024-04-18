Charamsukh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ullu App Web Series? Is New Season Coming

Charamukh OTT release date: OTT has blossomed like a flower in the past five years. While web series like Made in Heaven, Sacred Games and Four More Shots Please gained popularity before 2020, the COVID-19 lockdown saw the growth of streaming platforms in India.

HOW TO WATCH CHARAMSUKH ON ULLU APP?

ULLU app has become popular in the country after its bold web series got viral on the internet. The viewers have watched the shows online on mobile phones and desktops as the platform offered the content at a cheap price. One such show that gained popularity is Charamsukh.

Wondering when and where to watch Charamsukh on OTT? The web series, known for its bold content, is available for viewing on Ullu app. Viewers can stream the series on either their mobile or their desktops. The series is available for streaming on television if the viewers have a subscription.

Is Charamsukh's new season on the cards? There are rumors that the makers are planning a new season with a different cast. When we asked a source about the speculations, he quipped, "There's no confirmation about the same. Please don't pay heed to such rumours. If the show comes with a new season, the makers will officially announce it."