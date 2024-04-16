Chief Detective 1958 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? All About Lee Je Hoon’s Show

Chief Detective 1958 OTT Release Date Update: Written by Kim Young-shin and directed by Kim Seong-hoon, Chief Detective 1958 is among the most-awaited K-dramas. Featuring Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Woo-sung and Yoon Hyun-soo in pivotal roles, it is the prequel to 1970s famous Korean drama Chief Inspector and fans are looking forward to the release of its first episode.

As the premiere of Chief Detective 1958 Episode 1 is just a few days away, let's take a look at the show's plot and other important details.

CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 PLOT, FULL CAST, AND OTHER DEETS

Chief Detective 1958 revolves around Park Young-han, a detective renowned for solving a plethora of mystery cases. The trailer depicts his collaboration with three colleagues as they tackle challenging crimes and catch thieves together.

The ensemble cast features Lee Je-hoon as Park Young-han, Seo Eun-soo as Lee Hye-joo, Yoon Hyun-soo, Choi Woo-sung, Lee Dong-hwi, Choi Deok-moon, Song Wook-kyung as Byun Dae-sik, Nam Hyun-woo as Oh Ji-seop, Jo Han-jun as Hwang Soo-man, Ryu Yeon-seok as Song Jae-deok, Yoon Woo as Kim Sun-kyung, and Lee Suk-hyeong as Jung Kook-jin, among others. Additionally, actor Choi Bool-am makes a special appearance in the series.

CHIEF DETECTIVE 1958 OTT RELEASE DATE, TIME, & PLATFORM: HERE'S WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH

The first episode of Chief Detective 1958 is scheduled to premiere on April 19, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Yes, you read that right! As per reports, new episodes will be released every Friday and Saturday at 21:50 Korean Standard Time (KST), equivalent to 6:20 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Additionally, the series will be broadcasted on the local channel MBC TV in South Korea. The crime-drama has been created by Park Jae-beom while Ahn Eun-mi, Kim Ji-ha, and Yoon Hong-mi have produced it.

Are you looking forward to the premiere of Chief Detective 1958? Tell us your views in the comments section below.