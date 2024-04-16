Chief Detective 1958 OTT Release Date, Time, Platform: When & Where To Watch? All About Lee Je Hoon’s Show

Chief
Detective
1958
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
Written
by
Kim
Young-shin
and
directed
by
Kim
Seong-hoon,
Chief
Detective
1958
is
among
the
most-awaited
K-dramas.
Featuring
Lee
Je-hoon,
Lee
Dong-hwi,
Choi
Woo-sung
and
Yoon
Hyun-soo
in
pivotal
roles,
it
is
the
prequel
to
1970s
famous
Korean
drama
Chief
Inspector
and
fans
are
looking
forward
to
the
release
of
its
first
episode.
As
the
premiere
of
Chief
Detective
1958
Episode
1
is
just
a
few
days
away,
let's
take
a
look
at
the
show's
plot
and
other
important
details.
CHIEF
DETECTIVE
1958
PLOT,
FULL
CAST,
AND
OTHER
DEETS
Chief
Detective
1958
revolves
around
Park
Young-han,
a
detective
renowned
for
solving
a
plethora
of
mystery
cases.
The
trailer
depicts
his
collaboration
with
three
colleagues
as
they
tackle
challenging
crimes
and
catch
thieves
together.
The
ensemble
cast
features
Lee
Je-hoon
as
Park
Young-han,
Seo
Eun-soo
as
Lee
Hye-joo,
Yoon
Hyun-soo,
Choi
Woo-sung,
Lee
Dong-hwi,
Choi
Deok-moon,
Song
Wook-kyung
as
Byun
Dae-sik,
Nam
Hyun-woo
as
Oh
Ji-seop,
Jo
Han-jun
as
Hwang
Soo-man,
Ryu
Yeon-seok
as
Song
Jae-deok,
Yoon
Woo
as
Kim
Sun-kyung,
and
Lee
Suk-hyeong
as
Jung
Kook-jin,
among
others.
Additionally,
actor
Choi
Bool-am
makes
a
special
appearance
in
the
series.
CHIEF
DETECTIVE
1958
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME,
&
PLATFORM:
HERE'S
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH
The
first
episode
of
Chief
Detective
1958
is
scheduled
to
premiere
on
April
19,
2024,
exclusively
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Yes,
you
read
that
right!
As
per
reports,
new
episodes
will
be
released
every
Friday
and
Saturday
at
21:50
Korean
Standard
Time
(KST),
equivalent
to
6:20
pm
Indian
Standard
Time
(IST).
Additionally,
the
series
will
be
broadcasted
on
the
local
channel
MBC
TV
in
South
Korea.
The
crime-drama
has
been
created
by
Park
Jae-beom
while
Ahn
Eun-mi,
Kim
Ji-ha,
and
Yoon
Hong-mi
have
produced
it.
