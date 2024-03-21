Comedy Films On OTT Platforms: 5 Rib-tickling Films To Watch On Holi 2024

As the festival of colors, love, and spring, Holi approaches, immerse yourself in the joyous spirit with a riot of laughter and colors! Elevate your mood and celebrate the festival of love and togetherness with these five hilarious films. From heartwarming comedies to side-splitting satires, these movies promise endless entertainment that can be cherished with the entire family. So gather your loved ones, drench yourself in the hues of Holi, and embark on a laughter-filled cinematic journey that will leave you smiling long after the festivities are over.

This Holi, indulge in the cult comedy "Welcome." Dr. Ghungroo's family encounters uproarious chaos when nephew Rajiv falls for mobster Uday's sister, Sanjana. To unite them, they dive into a whirlwind of schemes, love, and slapstick mishaps. Amidst mistaken identities and wild pursuits, the gang finds themselves balancing on the edge of a cliff, literally and figuratively. With humor and heart, "Welcome" delivers a riotous tale of love, family, and redemption, leaving audiences laughing and cheering. Don't miss the laughter-filled ride of this beloved comedy classic, perfect for the festive season!



Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 - Netflix

This Holi, delve into the uproarious lives of three flatmates in "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2." As Gogo, Siddharth, and Thakur navigate the complexities of love, their romantic escapades spiral into chaos. From misunderstandings to comedic confrontations, their relationships face hilarious trials. Witness their journey as they grapple with demanding girlfriends, familial pressure, and financial woes. Amidst laughter and heartache, the trio ultimately find solace in each other's company. Experience the joyous hilarity of their love lives in this riotous romantic comedy sequel.

Piku - SonyLIV

This Holi, immerse yourself in the heartwarming tale of "Piku." Deepika Padukone shines as Piku, a dedicated daughter to her hypochondriac father, played brilliantly by Amitabh Bachchan. Their journey to Kolkata with Irrfan Khan's Rana is filled with quirky encounters and endearing moments. As Piku navigates her father's eccentricities and explores an unexpected bond with Rana, the film unfolds with humor and depth. With themes of family, love, and acceptance, "Piku" is a delightful blend of comedy and drama that promises to captivate and entertain this festive season.

De Dana Dan - JioCinema



This Holi, dive into the OG comedy "De Dana Dan." Nitin and Ram's harebrained kidnapping scheme goes awry, entangling them in a chaotic web of mistaken identities, love triangles, and mobsters. As they chase elusive riches and evade a flood of mishaps, hilarity ensues with every twist and turn. Amidst the frenzy, true love triumphs and friendships are tested in this riotous rollercoaster ride. With a star-studded cast and uproarious antics, "De Dana Dan" delivers non-stop laughter, making it the perfect treat for a festive celebration.

Badhai Ho - Hotstar

This Holi, dive into the uproarious laughter of "Badhaai Ho." When a middle-aged couple unexpectedly announces a pregnancy, their sons' embarrassment leads to hilarious situations. Amid societal taunts and family drama, Nakul grapples with his own relationship. As the family navigates the chaos, unexpected bonds form, leading to heartfelt reconciliations and joyous celebrations. With superb performances and rib-tickling humor, "Badhaai Ho" delivers a delightful blend of love and laughter that promises a joyous Holi experience.