Crakk OTT Release Date, Platform Revealed: Here's When & Where To Watch Vidyut Jammwal's Film Online

Crakk
OTT
Release
Date
Announced:
One
life,
one
man
and
one
mantra
-
Jeetega
toh
jiyega!
Get
ready
to
witness
India's
first
extreme
sports
action
story;
Crakk
-
Jeetegaa
Toh
Jiyegaa
with
the
superstar
synonymous
to
action
in
India;
Vidyut
Jammwal
as
he
sets
out
to
win
at
the
world's
deadliest
sports
arena.
As
this
journey
unfolds
a
new
danger
at
every
turn,
will
the
aim
of
competing
and
winning
turn
into
a
desire
for
revenge?
Starring
alongside
the
ultimate
action
hero
Vidyut
Jammwal,
is
B-town's
rugged
icon
Arjun
Rampal,
and
talented
divas
-
Nora
Fatehi
and
Amy
Jackson,
making
this
an
all-in-all
entertainer
that
is
bound
to
keep
you
on
the
edge
of
your
seats.
CRAKK
-
JEETEGAA
TOH
JIYEGAA
OTT
RELEASE
DATE,
TIME
&
PLATFORM
UPDATE
Directed
by
Aditya
Datt
and
produced
by
Action
Hero
Films,
this
high
stakes
action
film
Crakk
-
Jeetegaa
Toh
Jiyegaa
is
set
to
stream
exclusively
on
Disney+
Hotstar
starting
26th
April,
2024.
Vidyut
Jammwal
who
essays
the
lead
role
of
Siddharth
Dixit
in
the
film
said,
"Crakk
-
Jeetega
Toh
Jeeyega
is
a
film
that
audiences
across
the
country
will
enjoy
watching.
It's
an
out
and
out
extreme
sports
film.
I
love
doing
my
own
stunts
and
I
look
forward
to
those
but
for
the
first
time,
I
felt
nervous
jitters
before
doing
my
stunts
during
the
film
because
of
the
intensity
of
these
action
sequences.
It
pushed
my
boundaries
especially
with
the
aerial
and
bike
stunts,
and
they
were
something
I
had
never
seen
before!
Sharing
the
screen
space
with
Arjun
Rampal
was
something
I
was
looking
forward
to
for
a
long
time
and
we
ended
up
having
a
great
camaraderie
off-screen.
Crakk
-
Jeetega
Toh
Jeeyega
is
a
fix
for
all
those
craving
a
stunning
action
film,
just
tune-in
to
Disney+
Hotstar
and
get
the
adrenaline
rush
going!"
Witness
the
action
packed
entertainer
stream
26th
April
onwards,
exclusively
only
on
Disney+
Hotstar!