Crakk OTT Release Date, Platform Revealed: Here's When & Where To Watch Vidyut Jammwal's Film Online

Crakk OTT Release Date Announced: One life, one man and one mantra - Jeetega toh jiyega! Get ready to witness India's first extreme sports action story; Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa with the superstar synonymous to action in India; Vidyut Jammwal as he sets out to win at the world's deadliest sports arena.

As this journey unfolds a new danger at every turn, will the aim of competing and winning turn into a desire for revenge? Starring alongside the ultimate action hero Vidyut Jammwal, is B-town's rugged icon Arjun Rampal, and talented divas - Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson, making this an all-in-all entertainer that is bound to keep you on the edge of your seats.

CRAKK - JEETEGAA TOH JIYEGAA OTT RELEASE DATE, TIME & PLATFORM UPDATE

Directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Action Hero Films, this high stakes action film Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa is set to stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar starting 26th April, 2024.

Vidyut Jammwal who essays the lead role of Siddharth Dixit in the film said, "Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jeeyega is a film that audiences across the country will enjoy watching. It's an out and out extreme sports film. I love doing my own stunts and I look forward to those but for the first time, I felt nervous jitters before doing my stunts during the film because of the intensity of these action sequences. It pushed my boundaries especially with the aerial and bike stunts, and they were something I had never seen before! Sharing the screen space with Arjun Rampal was something I was looking forward to for a long time and we ended up having a great camaraderie off-screen. Crakk - Jeetega Toh Jeeyega is a fix for all those craving a stunning action film, just tune-in to Disney+ Hotstar and get the adrenaline rush going!"

