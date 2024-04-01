Crew OTT Release Date, Platform: When Will Tabu, Kareena Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film Premiere On Netflix

Crew
OTT
release
date:
When
the
trailer
of
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Kriti
Sanon
starrer
Crew
was
released,
the
trade
experts
predicted
that
the
heist
comedy
film
would
perform
well
at
the
box
office.
However,
the
movie
surpassed
all
the
expectations,
setting
the
cash
registers
jingling.
CREW
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION:
FILM
INCHES
CLOSER
TOWARDS
50
CRORE
On
Sunday
(March
31),
the
movie
collected
Rs
11.45
crore,
taking
the
total
box
office
collection
to
Rs
32.60
crore.
Crew
earned
over
Rs
10
crore
on
its
first
day
and
continued
the
momentum
on
the
weekend.
Bollywood
critic
and
trade
analyst
Taran
Adarsh
took
to
social
media
to
share
the
box
office
collection
of
Crew.
He
tweeted,
"#Crew
ends
the
first
quarter
of
2024
with
a
BANG...
Released
alongside
#Hollywood
giant
#GodzillaXKong,
#Crew
packs
an
impressive
weekend
total,
laying
the
foundation
for
a
HIT.
[Week
1]
Fri
10.28
cr,
Sat
10.87
cr,
Sun
11.45
cr.
Total:
₹
32.60
cr.
#India
biz.
#Boxoffice."
He
said
that
the
film
managed
a
strong
start,
courtesy
of
the
intriguing
trailer,
superb
music
and
the
Good
Friday
2024
holiday.
Adarsh
stated
that
Crew
is
the
second
female-led
film
to
grab
maximum
eyeballs
in
the
ticket
counters.
"A
strong
start
was
always
on
the
cards
thanks
to
[i]
well-cut
trailer,
[ii]
superb
music
and
[iii]
#GoodFriday
holiday
[on
Fri],
but
the
wonderful
biz
on
Sat
-
Sun
has
elevated
it
to
the
SUCCESS
category.
After
#Article370
[Feb
2024],
#Crew
[March
2024]
is
the
second
female-centric
film
in
the
*first
quarter
of
2024*
to
go
from
strength
to
strength
with
each
passing
day," Taran
added.
Now
all
eyes
are
on
the
make-or-break,
decisive
Monday.