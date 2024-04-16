Delhi Crime, Mirzapur, Human & More: Top 5 Hindi Web Series That Are Revisted Even Today

In the vast ocean of web series, only a select few manage to leave a lasting impression, especially in the thriller genre. These series not only captivate with their suspenseful storylines but also delve deep into the complexities of human behavior and societal issues. Among the plethora of options available, here are five series that have stood out and continue to be favorites among audiences for their unique storytelling and compelling narratives.



Delhi Crime

The Shefali Shah-led "Delhi Crime" is a gripping crime drama inspired by the heart-wrenching 2012 Delhi gang rape case. The series has received widespread acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of the incident and its aftermath. Shefali Shah's powerful performance has earned her numerous accolades, making the show a standout on OTT platforms. Its impact on viewers underscores the series' quality storytelling and its place among must-watch thrillers.

Mirzapur

From its inception, "Mirzapur" has captivated audiences with its raw depiction of power politics, setting a new standard for storytelling in India. The series is celebrated for its award-winning performances and a gripping narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Its continued popularity and discussions among fans highlight its status as a cult favorite and a benchmark in the Indian web series landscape.

Human

Mozez Singh's "Human" is a medical thriller that brings to light the controversial subject of clinical human drug trials. The series has been praised for its thoughtful storytelling and engaging plot, earning critical acclaim and millions of views. Its success is a testament to the show's ability to tackle complex topics with sensitivity and nuance, making it a standout series in the thriller genre.

Asur

Directed by Oni Sen, "Asur" is a psychological crime thriller that explores the chase for a serial killer who believes he is the reincarnation of Asura Kali. The series distinguishes itself by intertwining mythological elements with a crime narrative, offering a fresh perspective on the thriller genre. This innovative approach has garnered "Asur" critical praise and a dedicated following, eager for more.

Paatal Lok

"Paatal Lok" has shone a spotlight on actors Neeraj Kabi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhishek Banerjee, showcasing their exceptional talent. The series delves into the psyche of a killer and presents a gritty look at society's underbelly, leaving a profound impact on its audience. Its exploration of complex characters and societal themes has established "Paatal Lok" as a significant work, reflecting the power of storytelling in the digital age.

These five series have not only enthralled audiences with their thrilling narratives but have also pushed the envelope in terms of storytelling, acting, and direction. Their ability to discuss relevant societal issues while keeping viewers engaged is what makes them stand out in the crowded world of web series. Each of these shows has carved its niche, proving that great storytelling transcends genres and mediums.