Delhi Crime, Mirzapur, Human & More: Top 5 Hindi Web Series That Are Revisted Even Today
Among a sea of options, five thriller web series stand out for their unique narratives, exceptional acting, and deep societal insights. These series, including 'Delhi Crime', 'Mirzapur', 'Human', 'Asur', and 'Paatal Lok', have captivated audiences worldwide, proving the power of storytelling in the digital age.
In
the
vast
ocean
of
web
series,
only
a
select
few
manage
to
leave
a
lasting
impression,
especially
in
the
thriller
genre.
These
series
not
only
captivate
with
their
suspenseful
storylines
but
also
delve
deep
into
the
complexities
of
human
behavior
and
societal
issues.
Among
the
plethora
of
options
available,
here
are
five
series
that
have
stood
out
and
continue
to
be
favorites
among
audiences
for
their
unique
storytelling
and
compelling
narratives.
Delhi
Crime
The
Shefali
Shah-led
"Delhi
Crime" is
a
gripping
crime
drama
inspired
by
the
heart-wrenching
2012
Delhi
gang
rape
case.
The
series
has
received
widespread
acclaim
for
its
sensitive
portrayal
of
the
incident
and
its
aftermath.
Shefali
Shah's
powerful
performance
has
earned
her
numerous
accolades,
making
the
show
a
standout
on
OTT
platforms.
Its
impact
on
viewers
underscores
the
series'
quality
storytelling
and
its
place
among
must-watch
thrillers.
Mirzapur
From
its
inception,
"Mirzapur" has
captivated
audiences
with
its
raw
depiction
of
power
politics,
setting
a
new
standard
for
storytelling
in
India.
The
series
is
celebrated
for
its
award-winning
performances
and
a
gripping
narrative
that
keeps
viewers
on
the
edge
of
their
seats.
Its
continued
popularity
and
discussions
among
fans
highlight
its
status
as
a
cult
favorite
and
a
benchmark
in
the
Indian
web
series
landscape.
Human
Mozez
Singh's
"Human" is
a
medical
thriller
that
brings
to
light
the
controversial
subject
of
clinical
human
drug
trials.
The
series
has
been
praised
for
its
thoughtful
storytelling
and
engaging
plot,
earning
critical
acclaim
and
millions
of
views.
Its
success
is
a
testament
to
the
show's
ability
to
tackle
complex
topics
with
sensitivity
and
nuance,
making
it
a
standout
series
in
the
thriller
genre.
Asur
Directed
by
Oni
Sen,
"Asur"
is
a
psychological
crime
thriller
that
explores
the
chase
for
a
serial
killer
who
believes
he
is
the
reincarnation
of
Asura
Kali.
The
series
distinguishes
itself
by
intertwining
mythological
elements
with
a
crime
narrative,
offering
a
fresh
perspective
on
the
thriller
genre.
This
innovative
approach
has
garnered
"Asur"
critical
praise
and
a
dedicated
following,
eager
for
more.
Paatal
Lok
"Paatal
Lok"
has
shone
a
spotlight
on
actors
Neeraj
Kabi,
Jaideep
Ahlawat,
and
Abhishek
Banerjee,
showcasing
their
exceptional
talent.
The
series
delves
into
the
psyche
of
a
killer
and
presents
a
gritty
look
at
society's
underbelly,
leaving
a
profound
impact
on
its
audience.
Its
exploration
of
complex
characters
and
societal
themes
has
established
"Paatal
Lok"
as
a
significant
work,
reflecting
the
power
of
storytelling
in
the
digital
age.
These
five
series
have
not
only
enthralled
audiences
with
their
thrilling
narratives
but
have
also
pushed
the
envelope
in
terms
of
storytelling,
acting,
and
direction.
Their
ability
to
discuss
relevant
societal
issues
while
keeping
viewers
engaged
is
what
makes
them
stand
out
in
the
crowded
world
of
web
series.
Each
of
these
shows
has
carved
its
niche,
proving
that
great
storytelling
transcends
genres
and
mediums.