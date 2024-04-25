Dil Dosti Dilemma To Vash: Interesting OTT Release To Light Up Your Weekend

Looking for the perfect weekend entertainment? Dive into our curated list of must-watch OTT releases! Whether it's thrilling mysteries or heartwarming dramas, we've got it all. From gripping stories to unforgettable moments, immerse yourself in the best of streaming. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and relax as you enjoy the latest offerings from the digital world. With something for everyone, there's no better way to unwind and indulge in top-notch entertainment. Don't miss out on the excitement - start streaming now and make your weekend one to remember!

Dil Dosti Dilemma

Platform: Prime Video

Date: 25th April

"Dil Dosti Dilemma" chronicles Asmara's unexpected summer journey to her grandparents' traditional neighbourhood as a disciplinary measure. The web series features Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, and Tanvi Azmi, among others. Scheduled for release on Prime Video, it delves into Asmara's transformative experiences in the unfamiliar setting.

Dead Boy Detectives

Platform: Netflix

Date: 25th April

"Dead Boy Detectives" follows the adventures of two teenage ghosts who collaborate with a clairvoyant to unravel mysteries for their supernatural clientele. Starring George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri in the lead roles, the series promises a blend of supernatural intrigue and detective work. Scheduled for release on Netflix, viewers can expect a thrilling and otherworldly journey into the realm of the paranormal.

Vash

Platform: ShemarooMe

Date: 26th April

'Vash,' streaming exclusively on ShemarooMe starting April 26, 2024 is a Gujarati masterpiece that boasts a stellar cast, including Janki Bodiwala, Hiten Kumar, Niilam Panchal and Hitu Kanodia. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Krishnadev Yagnik, 'Vash' follows a blissful family whose tranquillity is shattered by the enigmatic Prataap (Hiten Kumar) during a fateful trip to their ancestral farm. Arya (Janki Bodiwala), their daughter, falls under Prataap's spell, sparking a battle between good and evil. As Prataap's sinister intentions unfold, the family finds themselves entangled in his dangerous schemes.

Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Date: 26th April

"Crakk" premiering on Disney+ Hotstar, a Hindi sports action film by Aditya Datt. Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson, it's inspired by India's inaugural extreme sports action flick. Siddhu, a slum dweller, joins an underground survival sports contest to uncover his brother's disappearance. With intense action and suspense, Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal lead the cast, supported by Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles.

Bhimaa

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Date: 26th April

"Bhimaa" is a Telugu fantasy action-drama starring Gopichand in a dual role, alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, and Nassar. Directed by A. Harsha, the film initially hit theaters and is now poised for release on OTT platforms. The story centers on a detective probing mysterious events at a local temple in a small town. With a stellar cast, including Gopichand and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the movie is rumored to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Tillu Square

Platform:Netflix

Date: 26th April

"Tillu Square'' centers on Tillu, whose life is upended when he becomes entangled in a mysterious murder case. Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran lead the cast. Scheduled for a Netflix premiere, the film delves into Tillu's journey as he navigates through the compl...