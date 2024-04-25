Dil Dosti Dilemma To Vash: Interesting OTT Release To Light Up Your Weekend

Looking
for
the
perfect
weekend
entertainment?
Dive
into
our
curated
list
of
must-watch
OTT
releases!
Whether
it's
thrilling
mysteries
or
heartwarming
dramas,
we've
got
it
all.
From
gripping
stories
to
unforgettable
moments,
immerse
yourself
in
the
best
of
streaming.
So
grab
your
popcorn,
sit
back,
and
relax
as
you
enjoy
the
latest
offerings
from
the
digital
world.
With
something
for
everyone,
there's
no
better
way
to
unwind
and
indulge
in
top-notch
entertainment.
Don't
miss
out
on
the
excitement
-
start
streaming
now
and
make
your
weekend
one
to
remember!
Dil
Dosti
Dilemma
Platform:
Prime
Video
Date:
25th
April
"Dil
Dosti
Dilemma" chronicles
Asmara's
unexpected
summer
journey
to
her
grandparents'
traditional
neighbourhood
as
a
disciplinary
measure.
The
web
series
features
Anushka
Sen,
Kush
Jotwani,
and
Tanvi
Azmi,
among
others.
Scheduled
for
release
on
Prime
Video,
it
delves
into
Asmara's
transformative
experiences
in
the
unfamiliar
setting.
Dead
Boy
Detectives
Platform:
Netflix
Date:
25th
April
"Dead
Boy
Detectives" follows
the
adventures
of
two
teenage
ghosts
who
collaborate
with
a
clairvoyant
to
unravel
mysteries
for
their
supernatural
clientele.
Starring
George
Rexstrew
and
Jayden
Revri
in
the
lead
roles,
the
series
promises
a
blend
of
supernatural
intrigue
and
detective
work.
Scheduled
for
release
on
Netflix,
viewers
can
expect
a
thrilling
and
otherworldly
journey
into
the
realm
of
the
paranormal.
Vash
Platform:
ShemarooMe
Date:
26th
April
'Vash,' streaming
exclusively
on
ShemarooMe
starting
April
26,
2024
is
a
Gujarati
masterpiece
that
boasts
a
stellar
cast,
including
Janki
Bodiwala,
Hiten
Kumar,
Niilam
Panchal
and
Hitu
Kanodia.
Directed
by
acclaimed
filmmaker
Krishnadev
Yagnik,
'Vash'
follows
a
blissful
family
whose
tranquillity
is
shattered
by
the
enigmatic
Prataap
(Hiten
Kumar)
during
a
fateful
trip
to
their
ancestral
farm.
Arya
(Janki
Bodiwala),
their
daughter,
falls
under
Prataap's
spell,
sparking
a
battle
between
good
and
evil.
As
Prataap's
sinister
intentions
unfold,
the
family
finds
themselves
entangled
in
his
dangerous
schemes.
Crakk
-
Jeetegaa
Toh
Jiyegaa
Platform:
Disney+
Hotstar
Date:
26th
April
"Crakk"
premiering
on
Disney+
Hotstar,
a
Hindi
sports
action
film
by
Aditya
Datt.
Starring
Vidyut
Jammwal,
Arjun
Rampal,
Nora
Fatehi,
and
Amy
Jackson,
it's
inspired
by
India's
inaugural
extreme
sports
action
flick.
Siddhu,
a
slum
dweller,
joins
an
underground
survival
sports
contest
to
uncover
his
brother's
disappearance.
With
intense
action
and
suspense,
Vidyut
Jammwal
and
Arjun
Rampal
lead
the
cast,
supported
by
Nora
Fatehi
and
Amy
Jackson
in
pivotal
roles.
Bhimaa
Platform:
Disney+
Hotstar
Date:
26th
April
"Bhimaa"
is
a
Telugu
fantasy
action-drama
starring
Gopichand
in
a
dual
role,
alongside
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
Malvika
Sharma,
and
Nassar.
Directed
by
A.
Harsha,
the
film
initially
hit
theaters
and
is
now
poised
for
release
on
OTT
platforms.
The
story
centers
on
a
detective
probing
mysterious
events
at
a
local
temple
in
a
small
town.
With
a
stellar
cast,
including
Gopichand
and
Priya
Bhavani
Shankar,
the
movie
is
rumored
to
premiere
on
Disney+
Hotstar.
Tillu
Square
Platform:Netflix
Date:
26th
April
"Tillu
Square''
centers
on
Tillu,
whose
life
is
upended
when
he
becomes
entangled
in
a
mysterious
murder
case.
Siddhu
Jonnalagadda
and
Anupama
Parameswaran
lead
the
cast.
Scheduled
for
a
Netflix
premiere,
the
film
delves
into
Tillu's
journey
as
he
navigates
through
the
compl...
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 15:44 [IST]