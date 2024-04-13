Dune 2 OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Chalamet-Zendaya’s Film In India? - UPDATE

Dune
2
OTT
Release
Date
Update:
Directed
and
produced
by
Denis
Villeneuve,
Dune:
Part
Two
was
released
in
theatres
in
March
this
year
amid
a
huge
buzz
and
expectations.
It's
the
second
installment
of
a
two-part
adaptation
of
Frank
Herbert's
1965
novel
Dune,
following
the
2021
release
of
its
first
part.
DUNE
2
STORYLINE,
CAST,
AND
BOX
OFFICE
UPDATE
The
storyline
of
Dune
2
centers
on
Paul
Atreides
as
he
joins
forces
with
the
Fremen
inhabitants
of
the
desert
world
Arrakis
to
combat
House
Harkonnen.
Timothée
Chalamet,
Zendaya,
Rebecca
Ferguson,
Josh
Brolin,
Dave
Bautista,
Stellan
Skarsgård,
Charlotte
Rampling,
and
Javier
Bardem
return
to
reprise
their
roles
from
the
first
installment,
while
Austin
Butler,
Florence
Pugh,
Christopher
Walken,
Léa
Seydoux,
and
Souheila
Yacoub
join
the
ensemble
cast
in
the
second
part.
As
of
April
11,
2024,
the
global
box
office
earnings
for
Dune:
Part
Two
stand
at
$668.2
million,
with
$267.8
million
from
the
United
States
and
Canada
and
$400.4
million
from
other
territories.
Ever
since
its
theatrical
release,
a
section
of
moviegoers
are
awaiting
its
OTT
premiere
in
India.
Well,
here
comes
a
piece
of
good
news
for
them
as
there's
finally
an
update
on
the
film's
digital
release.
DUNE
2
OTT
RELEASE
DATE
&
PLATFORM:
WHEN
&
WHERE
WILL
FILM
STREAM
ONLINE?
After
a
successful
theatrical
run,
Dune
2
is
gearing
up
for
its
digital
release.
Currently
leading
the
2024
box
office
both
domestically
and
internationally,
Dune:
Part
Two
will
be
available
for
digital
rental
and
purchase
starting
April
16,
followed
by
Blu-ray
and
DVD
release
in
4K
Ultra
HD
on
May
14.
Forbes
indicates
a
potential
Netflix
debut
for
Dune
2
if
Warner
Bros.
licenses
the
film
to
the
streaming
giant,
following
the
model
of
Dune
(Part
One).
Given
its
Warner
Bros.
production,
Dune:
Part
Two
will
eventually
stream
on
HBO
Max.
Although
the
exact
streaming
date
remains
undisclosed,
speculations
hint
at
a
release
after
the
completion
of
digital
sales
and
distribution.
Discovery
CEO
David
Zaslav
suggests
a
possible
spring
2024
debut
for
Dune:
Part
Two
on
Max.
Well,
it
seems
like
fans
have
to
wait
a
little
long
to
watch
the
film
online.