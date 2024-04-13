Dune 2 OTT Release Date & Platform: When & Where To Watch Chalamet-Zendaya’s Film In India? - UPDATE

Dune 2 OTT Release Date Update: Directed and produced by Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two was released in theatres in March this year amid a huge buzz and expectations. It's the second installment of a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune, following the 2021 release of its first part.

DUNE 2 STORYLINE, CAST, AND BOX OFFICE UPDATE

The storyline of Dune 2 centers on Paul Atreides as he joins forces with the Fremen inhabitants of the desert world Arrakis to combat House Harkonnen. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem return to reprise their roles from the first installment, while Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub join the ensemble cast in the second part.

As of April 11, 2024, the global box office earnings for Dune: Part Two stand at $668.2 million, with $267.8 million from the United States and Canada and $400.4 million from other territories.

Ever since its theatrical release, a section of moviegoers are awaiting its OTT premiere in India. Well, here comes a piece of good news for them as there's finally an update on the film's digital release.

DUNE 2 OTT RELEASE DATE & PLATFORM: WHEN & WHERE WILL FILM STREAM ONLINE?

After a successful theatrical run, Dune 2 is gearing up for its digital release. Currently leading the 2024 box office both domestically and internationally, Dune: Part Two will be available for digital rental and purchase starting April 16, followed by Blu-ray and DVD release in 4K Ultra HD on May 14.

Forbes indicates a potential Netflix debut for Dune 2 if Warner Bros. licenses the film to the streaming giant, following the model of Dune (Part One).

Given its Warner Bros. production, Dune: Part Two will eventually stream on HBO Max. Although the exact streaming date remains undisclosed, speculations hint at a release after the completion of digital sales and distribution. Discovery CEO David Zaslav suggests a possible spring 2024 debut for Dune: Part Two on Max. Well, it seems like fans have to wait a little long to watch the film online.