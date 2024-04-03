EXCLUSIVE Interview: FridayFictionFilms CEO Tanmay Shah On BIG Challenges In 52 Films Project

At
a
time
when
entertainment
and
commerce
are
increasingly
driven
by
social
and
emotional
narratives,
Tanmay
Shah,
founder
of
a
film
production
company,
is
catering
to
the
requirements
of
brands
and
audiences
in
style.
A
tough
job,
his
company
makes
brands
embrace
social
causes
and
topics
and
weaves
them
into
their
advertising
campaigns,
TVCs,
and
brand
and
corporate
films.
Tanmay's
Friday
Fiction
Films
uses
short
commercial
films,
TVCs
and
documentaries
to
drive
the
'Social-Purpose-Driven'
film-making
for
entertainment
and
for
brands.
Here
are
excerpts
from
an
exclusive
conversation
with
the
ace
producer.
1.
Can
you
provide
an
overview
of
what
the
52
Films
Project
entails
and
what
motivated
FridayFictionFilms
to
create
those?
A:
52FilmsProject
is
the
outcome
of
my
keen
interest
in
working
towards
social
causes
and
developing
solutions
for
the
masses.
I
left
my
job
as
a
research
associate
at
IIT-Bombay
to
make
films
at
the
spur
of
the
moment.
When
films
happened
to
me,
I
started
making
films
on
social
issues.
With
this
forefront
and
an
innate
need
to
talk
about
social
issues,
I
explored
the
medium
of
films
for
a
year
and
decided
to
make
one
short
film
every
week
for
a
year
as
a
part
of
the
52FilmsProject.
With
the
52FilmsProject,
I
wanted
to
highlight
the
social
issues
that
are
otherwise
neglected
and
showcase
them
on
a
platform
like
YouTube
so
that
we
could
reach
out
to
a
larger
audience.
This
project
caters
to
various
pressing
social
issues
like
child
abuse,
food
waste,
noise
and
light
pollution,
parenting,
language
manipulation,
and
global
terrorism.
It
was
shot
in
Ahmedabad,
a
city
of
heritage
with
more
than
30
locations
and
more
than
170
volunteers.
2.
What
challenges
did
you
encounter
throughout
the
52-week
journey,
and
how
did
you
overcome
them?
A:
The
52FilmProject
was
a
zero-budget
filmmaking
project
where
we
cast
ordinary
people,
shot
in
public
locations,
and
produced
one
short
film
every
week.
This
setup
brought
multiple
challenges
in
terms
of
locations,
people,
story
and
the
uploading
of
the
film
every
Friday
for
a
year.
As
we
were
dealing
with
forces
that
were
out
of
our
control,
all
we
did
was
try
our
best
to
persuade
them.
Convincing
people
was
the
biggest
task.
Convincing
them
to
work
with
us
and
to
act.
Not
only
that
but
while
shooting
in
a
public
space,
convincing
people
to
give
us
the
space
without
creating
any
ruckus.
Convincing
them
to
work
on
the
narrative
that
we
have
presented
for
the
short
film.
People
didn't
always
come
on
board
with
us,
but
we
approached
everyone
with
the
determination
to
convince
them.
Other
challenges
emerged
with
external
factors
such
as
delays
in
shooting
in
monsoon
season,
local
goons'
interference
while
shooting
in
public
places,
shooting
on
a
street
with
a
crowd
of
200
anticipating
some
movie
star's
presence,
and
an
internet
connection
blocked
in
2015
due
to
a
strike.
3.
How
did
the
concept
and
themes
of
your
films
evolve
over
the
course
of
the
project?
A:
The
project
prioritized
storytelling
as
the
central
element
of
each
film.
Initially,
the
films
addressed
social
issues
that
are
often
overlooked
amidst
the
chaos
of
daily
life,
becoming
normalized
as
a
routine
part
of
existence.
However,
as
the
project
evolved,
a
shift
towards
more
global
themes
occurred,
with
films
adopting
simplified
plots
to
enhance
their
relatability
to
a
wider
audience
spanning
across
different
countries.This
transition
manifested
in
films
that
tackled
broader
issues
such
as
crime
rates
in
India
concerning
foreigners
and
terrorism,
alongside
depictions
of
lesbian
weddings.
These
narratives
resonated
with
audiences
worldwide
and
garnered
attention
on
various
online
platforms
in
the
UK,
USA,
and
beyond.
The
project's
inclusive
approach
facilitated
its
transformation
into
a
global
endeavor
with
local
roots.
By
addressing
local
stories
and
issues
within
a
broader
global
context,
the
project
succeeded
in
fostering
connections
between
local
and
global
concerns.
4.
With
such
a
tight
schedule,
how
did
your
team
manage
time
effectively
and
ensure
each
film
met
the
required
standards?
A:
Creating
a
film
each
week
for
an
entire
year
presents
numerous
challenges.
Firstly,
as
it
was
a
volunteer
endeavour,
the
team
composition
varied
weekly
throughout
the
year.
This
constant
rotation
made
the
endeavour
even
more
daunting,
as
roles
and
responsibilities
shifted
drastically
based
on
volunteer
availability.
Secondly,
working
within
the
constraints
of
zero-budget
filmmaking
meant
that
everything,
from
casting
to
securing
locations,
had
to
be
arranged
spontaneously.
Additionally,
I
often
found
myself
working
with
individuals
lacking
prior
acting
experience,
adding
another
layer
of
complexity
to
the
process.
This
whirlwind
of
situational
challenges
brought
an
element
of
abstraction
to
the
filmmaking
process
each
week.
It
often
entailed
conceptualising
a
script
on
Saturday,
organising
production
logistics
on
Sunday
and
Monday,
shooting
on
Tuesday
and
Wednesday,
and
editing
on
Thursday
for
a
Friday
release.
Most
films
were
shot
on
either
Thursday
or
Friday
and
released
on
Friday
night.
The
52FilmsProject
featured
a
different
lead
cast
for
each
film,
ensuring
that
each
production
stood
on
its
own
merits
in
terms
of
casting,
setting,
and
emotional
resonance.
This
approach
allowed
for
experimentation
with
filmmaking
techniques
that
effectively
addressed
the
social
issues
at
hand.
With
only
one
camera
and
a
tripod
at
our
disposal,
meticulous
planning
was
essential
to
ensure
we
maintained
the
requisite
quality
standards
for
each
film.
5.
Were
there
any
particular
films
within
the
project
that
stood
out
to
you
in
terms
of
challenges
faced,
innovative
solutions,
or
personal
significance?
A:
The
52nd
film
of
the
52FilmsProject,
titled
"Ta'alluq," served
as
a
profound
introspective
journey
for
both
the
actors
and
the
crew
involved.
The
initial
hesitation
of
parents
to
involve
their
child
in
a
film
containing
the
word
'bomb'
underscored
the
sensitivity
surrounding
the
project.
However,
upon
a
thorough
examination
of
the
script
and
understanding
the
underlying
message
of
the
film,
they
eventually
consented
to
participate.
"Ta'alluq"
delved
into
the
contemporary
challenges
faced
by
parents
in
the
realm
of
modern-day
parenting.
The
narrative
centred
around
the
pervasive
influence
of
news
channels
on
children,
highlighting
a
scenario
where
exposure
to
alarming
news
led
a
child
to
innocently
write
'B'
for
'bomb'
during
an
exam.
This
thought-provoking
film
underscored
the
profound
impact
that
media
exposure
can
have
on
children's
perception
and
behaviour.
The
inspiration
for
this
film
stemmed
from
a
real-life
incident
where
parents,
initially
proud
of
their
efforts
to
expose
their
child
to
the
realities
of
the
world,
were
confronted
with
the
unsettling
reality
of
their
child's
casual
use
of
inappropriate
language.
This
alarming
revelation
served
as
the
cornerstone
of
the
film's
narrative.
Throughout
the
production
process,
meticulous
care
was
taken
to
shield
the
child
actor
from
exposure
to
the
sensitive
themes
explored
in
the
film.
It
was
deemed
imperative
to
safeguard
the
innocence
of
the
child
and
prevent
any
inadvertent
exposure
to
content
not
unsuitable
for
their
age.
6.
How
did
you
engage
with
your
audience
throughout
the
project,
and
what
role
did
their
feedback
play
in
shaping
your
subsequent
films?
A:
-
The
audience
was
a
very
organic
one
through
the
process,
the
400
odd
people
who
had
participated
over
time
in
the
project,
along
with
their
own
immediate
circle
became
sort
of
the
initial
audience
-
with
their
inputs,
doubts
and
challenges
they
faced
with
comprehending
and
contributing
in
those
films
.
That
ranged
from
certain
friends
coming
in
and
helping
with
finding
the
right
talents
to
offering
certain
spaces
and
tools
to
enhance
the
film
in
some
way.
From
certain
films
getting
picked
up
by
the
police
to
locally
propagate
social
messages
to
people
volunteering
in
the
production
processes
to
learn
a
little
about
filmmaking
in
a
non
conventional
fashion.
After
the
films
were
available
online,
that
opened
gates
to
many
new
and
distinct
opinions
and
conversations
towards
their
perception
of
the
52
films
project.
7.
Finally,
what's
next
for
FridayFictionFilms
after
completing
the
52
Films
Project,
and
how
do
you
envision
building
upon
this
experience
in
future
endeavors?
A:
The
future
projects
will
always
have
the
sensibilities
carried
within
the
52
films
project,
such
as
the
social
messaging
and
capturing
the
rawness
of
the
narrative
in
each
story.
However
the
nature
of
the
project
could
be
a
melange
of
the
previous
format
and
certain
vernacular
elements,
depending
on
when
that
could
go
on
the
floor
in
the
near
future.