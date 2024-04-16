Farrey OTT Release EXCLUSIVE! Alizeh Agnihotri Reveals REAL Reason She Signed This Film, Says 'We Didn't...'

Farrey
OTT
Release
Date,
Platform:
The
digital
premiere
of
the
film
'Farrey'
on
ZEE5
has
sparked
a
wave
of
excitement
among
viewers,
garnering
immense
praise
for
its
unique
story
and
stellar
performances.
The
story
follows
a
brilliant,
orphaned
student
from
Delhi
who
secures
admission
to
a
prestigious
school
in
the
city
on
a
scholarship.
However,
her
life
takes
a
tumultuous
turn
when
she
becomes
entangled
in
a
cheating
racket
orchestrated
by
her
wealthy
classmates.
As
the
stakes
escalate,
she
finds
herself
risking
more
than
just
her
academic
integrity.
Alizeh
Agnihotri,
who
centres
the
film,
reflects
on
the
project,
stating
that
'Farrey'
was
meant
to
happen
for
them.
Alizeh
Agnihotri
"I
strongly
feel
that
'Farrey'
was
meant
to
happen
for
us.
We
didn't
choose
the
film;
instead,
'Farrey'
chose
us.
We
were
the
ones
creating
the
film
-
we
were
the
producers
and
the
ones
putting
together
the
team.
The
reason
behind
opting
for
this
film
was
that
it
tackled
a
very
different
subject,
it
was
tough,
and
challenging
to
put
together.
It
was
unprecedented
in
the
way
it
has
come
out,
and
we
executed
it
well.
I'm
glad
that
it
has
turned
out
the
way
we
wanted
it
to.
I
hope
to
do
more
films
like
'Farrey'."
'Farrey'
is
a
crime
thriller
drama
film
directed
by
Soumendra
Padhi.
It
features
Alizeh
Agnihotri
in
the
lead
role,
supported
by
a
talented
ensemble
cast
including
Ronit
Roy,
Sahil
Mehta,
Zeyn
Shaw,
Prasanna
Bisht,
Juhi
Babbar,
and
Shilpa
Shukla.
'Farrey'
is
available
for
streaming
exclusively
on
ZEE5.
Viewers
can
stream
the
movie
on
their
desktop,
television
or
mobile
phones
using
the
ZEE5
app.