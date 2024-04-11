Flash: Anshul Pandey Reveals He Learned From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-star Karan Mehra To Play THIS Role

Actor
Anshul
Pandey
recently
earned
acclaim
for
his
portrayal
as
an
elder
brother
in
the
Watcho
Exclusives
series
"Flash." His
performance,
alongside
actor
Sagar
Kapoor,
has
been
a
talking
point
among
the
audience.
Interestingly,
Anshul
credits
his
"Yeh
Rishta
Kya
Kehlata
Hai"
co-star,
Karan
Mehra,
for
inspiring
his
role.
He
admired
Karan's
patience
and
calmness,
traits
that
he
found
crucial
in
shaping
his
character
on
screen.
Anshul
shared
insights
into
how
Karan's
demeanor
influenced
his
acting
approach.
"Karan
Mehra,
was
my
step-brother
in
the
show
and
observing
how
he
approached
that
role
was
an
example
I
could
draw
from.
From
him,
I
learnt
the
art
of
patience.
He
is
a
very
patient
and
calm
person,
even
when
things
go
wrong.
I'm
quite
the
opposite,
so
observing
how
he
handled
situations
has
been
a
valuable
lesson
for
me,"
Anshul
revealed.
He
also
highlighted
a
specific
instance
where
he
had
to
keep
his
emotions
in
check
to
portray
the
responsible
elder
brother,
a
quality
he
admired
in
Karan.
Beyond
the
professional
lessons,
Anshul
also
touched
upon
his
bond
with
co-star
Sagar
Kapoor.
Describing
Sagar
as
multi-talented,
Anshul
discovered
his
musical
talents
during
the
shoots.
Although
he
missed
a
live
performance
by
Sagar
back
in
Delhi,
Anshul
expressed
admiration
for
his
colleague's
diverse
talents.
In
the
series
"Flash,"
Anshul
plays
the
role
of
Vansh,
a
portrait
photographer
who
seeks
a
career
breakthrough
by
joining
forces
with
the
enigmatic
Aksha
Chauhan.
The
plot
takes
a
thrilling
turn
as
Vansh
uncovers
shocking
truths
about
Aksha,
leading
him
into
a
dangerous
maze
of
deceit.
His
journey
to
unravel
Aksha's
real
identity
forms
the
crux
of
the
story.
The
series,
which
is
available
for
streaming
on
the
Watcho
App,
promises
a
mix
of
suspense
and
drama,
anchored
by
strong
performances
from
its
lead
actors.
Anshul
Pandey's
method
of
drawing
from
real-life
inspirations
and
relationships
adds
a
layer
of
authenticity
to
his
on-screen
persona.
His
acknowledgment
of
Karan
Mehra's
influence
is
a
testament
to
the
impact
of
personal
interactions
on
professional
growth.
Meanwhile,
his
camaraderie
with
Sagar
Kapoor
off-screen
hints
at
the
chemistry
viewers
can
expect
from
their
on-screen
roles.
As
"Flash"
continues
to
captivate
audiences,
it's
clear
that
the
series
benefits
from
the
depth
and
nuance
brought
by
its
talented
cast.