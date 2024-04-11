Flash: Anshul Pandey Reveals He Learned From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Co-star Karan Mehra To Play THIS Role

Actor Anshul Pandey recently earned acclaim for his portrayal as an elder brother in the Watcho Exclusives series "Flash." His performance, alongside actor Sagar Kapoor, has been a talking point among the audience. Interestingly, Anshul credits his "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" co-star, Karan Mehra, for inspiring his role. He admired Karan's patience and calmness, traits that he found crucial in shaping his character on screen.

Anshul shared insights into how Karan's demeanor influenced his acting approach. "Karan Mehra, was my step-brother in the show and observing how he approached that role was an example I could draw from. From him, I learnt the art of patience. He is a very patient and calm person, even when things go wrong. I'm quite the opposite, so observing how he handled situations has been a valuable lesson for me," Anshul revealed. He also highlighted a specific instance where he had to keep his emotions in check to portray the responsible elder brother, a quality he admired in Karan.

Beyond the professional lessons, Anshul also touched upon his bond with co-star Sagar Kapoor. Describing Sagar as multi-talented, Anshul discovered his musical talents during the shoots. Although he missed a live performance by Sagar back in Delhi, Anshul expressed admiration for his colleague's diverse talents.

In the series "Flash," Anshul plays the role of Vansh, a portrait photographer who seeks a career breakthrough by joining forces with the enigmatic Aksha Chauhan. The plot takes a thrilling turn as Vansh uncovers shocking truths about Aksha, leading him into a dangerous maze of deceit. His journey to unravel Aksha's real identity forms the crux of the story. The series, which is available for streaming on the Watcho App, promises a mix of suspense and drama, anchored by strong performances from its lead actors.

Anshul Pandey's method of drawing from real-life inspirations and relationships adds a layer of authenticity to his on-screen persona. His acknowledgment of Karan Mehra's influence is a testament to the impact of personal interactions on professional growth. Meanwhile, his camaraderie with Sagar Kapoor off-screen hints at the chemistry viewers can expect from their on-screen roles. As "Flash" continues to captivate audiences, it's clear that the series benefits from the depth and nuance brought by its talented cast.