Flash Exclusive! Khawahish On Making OTT Debut With Watcho Exclusives' Web Series, First Audition & More

Actress
Khawahish
marked
her
OTT
debut
in
the
Watcho
Exclusive
series
"Flash," starring
alongside
Anshul
Pandey
and
Sagar
Kapoor.
Before
this
breakthrough,
Khawahish
showcased
her
talent
in
modelling
and
featured
in
notable
advertisements.
In
"Flash,"
she
portrays
the
character
of
Aksha
Chauhan,
who
entices
Vansh
into
a
peculiar
photoshoot,
leading
to
eerie
circumstances.
Reflecting
on
her
journey,
Khawahish
reminisces
about
her
auditions
for
the
series,
her
decision
to
accept
the
role,
her
experience
facing
the
camera,
and
her
personal
connection
to
the
character.
When
questioned
about
her
decision
to
accept
the
series,
Khawahish
revealed,
"It
was
my
first
opportunity,
and
I
really
didn't
want
to
let
it
slip
away.
This
was
my
first
shot
at
being
part
of
a
web
series,
and
I
had
auditioned
for
various
roles
before
finally
getting
selected
for
this
one.
I
was
incredibly
excited
because
this
opportunity
meant
a
lot
to
me.
The
storyline
of
the
series
seemed
both
enjoyable
and
intriguing,
which
added
to
my
excitement.
Additionally,
meeting
Shaurya
Sharma,
our
director,
was
a
pleasant
experience.
He
turned
out
to
be
a
very
kind
person,
and
that
mattered
to
me
a
lot.
Considering
all
these
factors,
I
felt
like
this
was
a
fantastic
chance
that
I
simply
couldn't
afford
to
miss,
especially
since
it
was
my
first
big
break."
She
further
added,
"Even
though
this
is
my
first
acting
gig,
I've
always
had
a
strong
connection
with
the
camera,
whether
being
behind
it
or
in
front
of
it.
There
was
a
time
when
I
loved
photography
and
videography,
especially
with
content
creation
on
Instagram,
ads,
or
modelling.
I've
always
loved
being
in
front
of
the
camera;
it's
always
been
amazing.
I
still
enjoy
being
behind
the
camera
sometimes."
Talking
about
the
character's
appeal,
Khawahish
replied,
"What
attracted
me
to
the
character
was
her
kindness
and
her
determination
to
take
control
of
her
own
destiny
and
seek
revenge.
She
was
a
nice
girl,
but
she
also
had
the
courage
to
take
matters
into
her
own
hands.
I
liked
that
she
was
both
sweet
and
strong."
"I
haven't
really
thought
about
it
much,
but
I
suppose
there
might
be
a
little
connection.
You
can
find
a
bit
of
yourself
in
every
person
to
some
extent,"
she
concluded
by
revealing
whether
she
personally
connects
with
the
character.
Directed
by
Shaurya
Singh,
"Flash"
is
a
gripping
Watcho
Exclusive
series
that
follows
Vansh
Kundra,
a
talented
portrait
photographer,
as
he
is
drawn
into
a
world
of
mystery
and
deception
during
a
routine
photoshoot
with
the
enigmatic
Aksha
Chauhan.
Set
in
a
lavish
yet
eerie
penthouse,
the
story
unfolds
with
a
series
of
unexpected
events
that
challenge
Vansh's
perception
of
reality.
As
he
delves
deeper,
Vansh
discovers
a
complex
web
of
lies
and
secrets
surrounding
Aksha.
With
each
episode,
"Flash"
unravels
the
truth
behind
Aksha's
identity
and
the
sinister
forces
at
play,
keeping
viewers
on
the
edge
of
their
seats.
Available
exclusively
on
the
Watcho
App,
"Flash"
promises
a
thrilling
experience
that
will
leave
you
craving
for
more.