"For Me Citadel Is Already A Success" Says Samantha Ruth Prabhu About Citadel.

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
has
showcased
her
versatility
by
excelling
in
a
diverse
range
of
roles,
from
romantic
dramas
to
intense
thrillers.
She
has
portrayed
memorable
characters
that
leave
a
lasting
impact
on
audiences
namely
Family
Man
and
Oo
Antava
in
Pushpa.
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu,
recently
opened
up
about
her
experience
working
on
Raj
and
DK's
" India's
Citadel,"
along
with
Varun
Dhawan,
describing
it
as
one
of
the
most
demanding
projects
of
her
career.
In
a
recent
interview
she
says
that
:
"It
is
actually
the
hardest
role
of
my
life
simply
because
I
was
and
I
had
to
do
it
at
that
point
of
time
when
I
was
really
weak.
So
for
me
Citadel
is
already
a
success
because
I
shot
for
it
under
the
most
grilling
circumstances
and
I
didn't
think
that
I
could
do
it,
but
really
when
you
asked
again
about
it,
like
now
I
can
say
I'm
very
proud
of
myself".
Varun
Dhawan
and
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
collaboration
in
India's
adaptation
of
'Citadel'
has
ignited
excitement
and
anticipation
among
fans.
With
the
two
powerhouse
performers
coming
together
for
this
ambitious
project,
expectations
are
soaring
high.
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
reflections
on
her
experience
highlights
the
rigorous
demands
of
the
project.
As
the
buzz
continues
to
build,
audiences
eagerly
await
the
unveiling
of
this
highly
anticipated
series.