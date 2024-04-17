Ghar Ghar Mein Kapil: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover & Krushna Surprise Fans In Most Unexpected Ways; WATCH

April
17,
2024
-
Knock!
Knock!
Who's
there?
Kapil.
Kapil
Who?
Kapil
Sharma,
India's
most
loved
comedian,
that's
who!
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
which
launched
on
30
March
has
been
the
talk
of
the
town
since
the
first
announcement
dropped
by
Netflix
last
year.
Three
weeks
in
a
row,
the
show
has
been
trending
in
the
Global
Top
10
List
-
Netflix's
weekly
Top
10
lists
of
the
most-watched
TV
and
films.
And
what
better
way
to
celebrate
this
success
than
to
personally
thank
the
fans
who
have
been
at
the
core
of
it
all!
For
the
first
time
ever,
Netflix
in
partnership
with
ACT
Fibernet,
has
done
something
unique
and
clutter
breaking
delighting
fans
across
the
country!
Through
this
partnership,
Kapil
Sharma,
Sunil
Grover
and
Krushna
Abhishek
surprised
fans
by
traveling
all
the
way
to
their
respective
cities,
knocking
on
their
doors
and
waltzing
into
their
homes
&
hearts
leaving
their
neighbors
green
with
envy.
The
emotions
went
from
surprise
to
delight
to
kya
lenge
aap
in
a
matter
of
seconds
as
Kapil,
Sunil
and
Krushna
went
knocking
on
people's
doors.
From
squeals
of
"Oh
My
God,
I
can't
believe
it" to
"Agli
baar
bhabhi
aur
bacchon
ko
lekar
aana''
there
was
a
whole
lot
of
love
and
'apnapan'
showered
on
Kapil
&
the
team.
Elderly
couples
to
young
adults
and
kids,
all
queued
up
and
patiently
waited
for
a
glimpse
of
their
favourite
artists
from
balconies
and
windows
-
cheering
for
them,
as
they
walked
around
the
neighborhood
soaking
in
all
the
smiles
with
only
and
only
gratitude
in
their
hearts.
Kapil
Sharma
shared,
"When
I
first
heard
this
idea
from
Netflix,
I
absolutely
loved
it.
No
further
questions
asked.
I
have
always
talked
about
the
deepest
gratitude
and
regard
I
hold
for
my
fans
and
to
be
able
to
meet
them
in
person,
in
their
homes,
and
share
a
moment
with
them,
is
a
priceless
experience
for
me.
It
almost
felt
like
meeting
my
extended
family.
I
am
glad
we
could
do
this.
It
feels
surreal
when
you
get
treated
so
warmly
by
fans
and
you
are
privy
to
their
genuine
feelings
so
up
close
and
personal."
Sunil
Grover
further
added,
"The
expression
on
people's
faces
-
the
surprise,
delight
and
warmth
just
touched
my
heart.
I
am
falling
short
of
words
to
express
myself.
I
am
touched
by
the
amount
of
love
people
showered
on
us.
This
whole
experience
has
engraved
itself
in
my
core
memory.
I
can't
stop
smiling
as
I
say
this."
Krushna
Abhishek
shared,
"Getting
an
opportunity
to
be
treated
not
like
a
guest
but
like
family
in
the
homes
of
our
amazing
fans
was
deeply
moving.
It
has
reinstated
that
we
are
on
the
right
track
and
it
only
motivates
us
to
keep
working
harder.
It
absolutely
felt
great
to
personally
visit
societies
and
homes
-
where
people
knew
so
much
about
us.
They
asked
us
so
caringly
about
our
family
and
kids.
To
know
that
people
are
enjoying
the
episodes
with
family
saying
they
have
a
reason
to
watch
something
so
wholesome
together
is
reassuring
and
I
would
like
to
congratulate
Netflix
for
bringing
us
together."
Talking
about
the
surprise
visits
organized
by
ACT
Fibernet
and
Netflix,
Mr.
Ravi
Karthik,
CMO
of
ACT
Fibernet,
said,
"This
unique
collaboration
between
ACT
Fibernet
and
Netflix
has
brought
the
magic
of
entertainment
directly
into
the
homes
of
subscribers.
It
also
showcases
the
power
of
laughter
to
unite
communities.
Kapil,
Sunil
and
Krushna
are
household
names,
known
and
loved
for
their
TV
appearances
for
years.
With
their
new
show
-
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
on
Netflix,
we
saw
this
as
an
opportunity
to
provide
our
subscribers
with
an
advantage
and
organized
these
surprise
visits.
By
bridging
the
virtual
and
real
worlds,
ACT
Fibernet
and
Netflix
reaffirm
their
commitment
to
enhancing
the
customer
experience
while
spreading
joy
through
laughter."
Home
is
where
the
heart
is!
After
all,
Kapil
and
his
team
are
known
to
reign
the
hearts
of
their
audiences.
Kapil
Sharma's
universal
appeal
is
transcending
boundaries,
captivating
audiences
of
all
ages,
backgrounds,
and
nationalities
with
his
wit,
charm,
and
humor
through
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
on
Netflix.
So
don't
forget
to
tune
into
The
Great
Indian
Kapil
Show
on
Netflix,
with
fresh
new
episodes
every
Saturday
at
8
pm!