Ghar Ghar Mein Kapil: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover & Krushna Surprise Fans In Most Unexpected Ways; WATCH

April 17, 2024 - Knock! Knock! Who's there? Kapil. Kapil Who? Kapil Sharma, India's most loved comedian, that's who! The Great Indian Kapil Show which launched on 30 March has been the talk of the town since the first announcement dropped by Netflix last year. Three weeks in a row, the show has been trending in the Global Top 10 List - Netflix's weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films. And what better way to celebrate this success than to personally thank the fans who have been at the core of it all! For the first time ever, Netflix in partnership with ACT Fibernet, has done something unique and clutter breaking delighting fans across the country! Through this partnership, Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover and Krushna Abhishek surprised fans by traveling all the way to their respective cities, knocking on their doors and waltzing into their homes & hearts leaving their neighbors green with envy.

The emotions went from surprise to delight to kya lenge aap in a matter of seconds as Kapil, Sunil and Krushna went knocking on people's doors. From squeals of "Oh My God, I can't believe it" to "Agli baar bhabhi aur bacchon ko lekar aana'' there was a whole lot of love and 'apnapan' showered on Kapil & the team. Elderly couples to young adults and kids, all queued up and patiently waited for a glimpse of their favourite artists from balconies and windows - cheering for them, as they walked around the neighborhood soaking in all the smiles with only and only gratitude in their hearts.

Kapil Sharma shared, "When I first heard this idea from Netflix, I absolutely loved it. No further questions asked. I have always talked about the deepest gratitude and regard I hold for my fans and to be able to meet them in person, in their homes, and share a moment with them, is a priceless experience for me. It almost felt like meeting my extended family. I am glad we could do this. It feels surreal when you get treated so warmly by fans and you are privy to their genuine feelings so up close and personal."

Sunil Grover further added, "The expression on people's faces - the surprise, delight and warmth just touched my heart. I am falling short of words to express myself. I am touched by the amount of love people showered on us. This whole experience has engraved itself in my core memory. I can't stop smiling as I say this."

Krushna Abhishek shared, "Getting an opportunity to be treated not like a guest but like family in the homes of our amazing fans was deeply moving. It has reinstated that we are on the right track and it only motivates us to keep working harder. It absolutely felt great to personally visit societies and homes - where people knew so much about us. They asked us so caringly about our family and kids. To know that people are enjoying the episodes with family saying they have a reason to watch something so wholesome together is reassuring and I would like to congratulate Netflix for bringing us together."

Talking about the surprise visits organized by ACT Fibernet and Netflix, Mr. Ravi Karthik, CMO of ACT Fibernet, said, "This unique collaboration between ACT Fibernet and Netflix has brought the magic of entertainment directly into the homes of subscribers. It also showcases the power of laughter to unite communities. Kapil, Sunil and Krushna are household names, known and loved for their TV appearances for years. With their new show - The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, we saw this as an opportunity to provide our subscribers with an advantage and organized these surprise visits. By bridging the virtual and real worlds, ACT Fibernet and Netflix reaffirm their commitment to enhancing the customer experience while spreading joy through laughter."

Home is where the heart is! After all, Kapil and his team are known to reign the hearts of their audiences. Kapil Sharma's universal appeal is transcending boundaries, captivating audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities with his wit, charm, and humor through The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

So don't forget to tune into The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix, with fresh new episodes every Saturday at 8 pm!