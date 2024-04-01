Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Ott Release Date And Platform: When & Where To Watch After Theatrical Release?

Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Ott Release Date: Following the iconic clash between Godzilla and Kong, and the defeat of the rogue Mechagodzilla in the 2021 blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong, the majestic Titans return to confront a new threat, this time united, in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The writing team includes Simon Barett, Terry Rossio, and Jeremy Slater, known for his work on Moon Knight.

Directed by Adam Wingard, who previously directed Godzilla vs. Kong, the film witnessed the return of several familiar faces reprising their roles. Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire features Rebecca Hall as Dr. Ilene Andrews, Kaylee Hottle as Jia, and Brian Tyree Henry as the conspiracy theorist Bernie Hayes, alongside Dan Stevens, Rachel House, Alex Ferns, Fala Chen, and Mercy Cornwall.

GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION IN INDIA

Amid a good buzz, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire was finally released in India on March 29 and clashed with Bollywood movie Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. While the film was expected to do well, the international biggie exceeded expectations and packs the biggest opening weekend for a Hollywood film in India in 2024 by earning Rs 37.60 crore.

While the movie is still performing well at the box office, a section of Hollywood film lovers are eagerly awaiting the OTT premiere of Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire in India. Wondering when will the monster drama premiere online. Here's the updates so far.

WHEN WILL GODZILLA X KONG: THE NEW EMPIRE PREMIERE IN INDIA?

According to reports, fans eagerly awaiting the digital release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire can look forward to the film being available for purchase and rental on digital video-on-demand (VOD) platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV approximately 45 days after its theatrical premiere. However, the makers are yet to reveal the official OTT release date.

Warner Bros has not yet announced the exact streaming date for the film on HBO Max. Typically, the studio adheres to a timeframe of waiting between 60 to 90 days after the theatrical release before making the movie available on its streaming platform. According to reports, following this pattern, fans can anticipate Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to arrive on Max sometime in May or June.

Keep watching this space for more updates!