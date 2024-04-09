Gudi Padwa 2024: Flash Cast Anshul Pandey, Khawahish, Sagar Kapoor On Celebrations, Special Memories

Gudi Padwa, marking the onset of the Hindu New Year, brings with it a wave of vibrant celebrations across Maharashtra, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh. In the midst of these festive times, we had the pleasure of speaking exclusively with stars from the newly released series on Watcho Exclusives, 'Flash'. Anshul Pandey, Sagar Kapoor, and Khawahish shared their personal celebration plans, cherished memories, favourite festive foods, and extended their heartfelt wishes to everyone celebrating.



Anshul Pandey, portraying Vansh in 'Flash', delved into his experiences and the significance of Gudi Padwa. "Moving to Maharashtra introduced me to the grandeur of Gudi Padwa, celebrated with elaborate decorations and delicious foods like puran poli and puri bhaji," he explained. He highlighted the festival's cultural importance, tracing back to mythological events and its symbolism of prosperity and good luck for the new year.

Sagar Kapoor, who plays Aryan in the series, sees Gudi Padwa as a chance for renewal. "It's a moment to rejuvenate ourselves and the environment, fostering a commitment towards healthier living," he remarked. Khawahish, in her greetings, expressed a desire for growth and renewal, "Happy Gudi Padwa, let's all blossom in this new spring."

Turning the focus to 'Flash', this mystery thriller captivates audiences with the tale of Vansh Kundra, a portrait photographer entangled in a web of secrets and illusions. Directed by Shaurya Singh, the series promises a journey filled with suspense, as Vansh navigates through unexpected twists and reveals, keeping viewers eagerly anticipating what lies ahead.

Behind the scenes, Kunal Kothari, a seasoned journalist and film critic with nearly eight years in the entertainment industry, brings his sharp insights and passion for cinema to the fore. Having climbed from a journalist to editor and senior correspondent, Kunal's dedication to uncovering the nuances of film and storytelling continues to enrich viewers' experiences and understanding of the cinematic world.