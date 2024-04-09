Gudi Padwa 2024: Flash Cast Anshul Pandey, Khawahish, Sagar Kapoor On Celebrations, Special Memories

Gudi
Padwa,
marking
the
onset
of
the
Hindu
New
Year,
brings
with
it
a
wave
of
vibrant
celebrations
across
Maharashtra,
Goa,
and
Madhya
Pradesh.
In
the
midst
of
these
festive
times,
we
had
the
pleasure
of
speaking
exclusively
with
stars
from
the
newly
released
series
on
Watcho
Exclusives,
'Flash'.
Anshul
Pandey,
Sagar
Kapoor,
and
Khawahish
shared
their
personal
celebration
plans,
cherished
memories,
favourite
festive
foods,
and
extended
their
heartfelt
wishes
to
everyone
celebrating.
Anshul
Pandey,
portraying
Vansh
in
'Flash',
delved
into
his
experiences
and
the
significance
of
Gudi
Padwa.
"Moving
to
Maharashtra
introduced
me
to
the
grandeur
of
Gudi
Padwa,
celebrated
with
elaborate
decorations
and
delicious
foods
like
puran
poli
and
puri
bhaji," he
explained.
He
highlighted
the
festival's
cultural
importance,
tracing
back
to
mythological
events
and
its
symbolism
of
prosperity
and
good
luck
for
the
new
year.
Sagar
Kapoor,
who
plays
Aryan
in
the
series,
sees
Gudi
Padwa
as
a
chance
for
renewal.
"It's
a
moment
to
rejuvenate
ourselves
and
the
environment,
fostering
a
commitment
towards
healthier
living," he
remarked.
Khawahish,
in
her
greetings,
expressed
a
desire
for
growth
and
renewal,
"Happy
Gudi
Padwa,
let's
all
blossom
in
this
new
spring."
Turning
the
focus
to
'Flash',
this
mystery
thriller
captivates
audiences
with
the
tale
of
Vansh
Kundra,
a
portrait
photographer
entangled
in
a
web
of
secrets
and
illusions.
Directed
by
Shaurya
Singh,
the
series
promises
a
journey
filled
with
suspense,
as
Vansh
navigates
through
unexpected
twists
and
reveals,
keeping
viewers
eagerly
anticipating
what
lies
ahead.
Behind
the
scenes,
Kunal
Kothari,
a
seasoned
journalist
and
film
critic
with
nearly
eight
years
in
the
entertainment
industry,
brings
his
sharp
insights
and
passion
for
cinema
to
the
fore.
Having
climbed
from
a
journalist
to
editor
and
senior
correspondent,
Kunal's
dedication
to
uncovering
the
nuances
of
film
and
storytelling
continues
to
enrich
viewers'
experiences
and
understanding
of
the
cinematic
world.