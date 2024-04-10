Heeramandi Cast: Taha Shah Badussha Reveals Bhansali Extended His 3-day Part, Says 'When I Was First...'

Taha
Shah
Badussha
is
gearing
up
to
capture
the
hearts
of
viewers
with
his
role
as
Tajdar
in
the
eagerly
awaited
series,
"Heeramandi:
The
Diamond
Bazaar."
His
path
to
securing
this
role
is
a
testament
to
his
hard
work
over
the
last
12
years.
At
the
recent
trailer
launch,
Taha
shared
insights
into
his
character
and
the
unexpected
expansion
of
his
role
from
a
brief
three-day
part
to
a
significant
presence
in
the
series.
His
dedication
and
numerous
auditions
have
finally
paid
off,
marking
a
milestone
in
his
career
by
working
under
the
direction
of
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali.
"I've
given
a
lot
of
auditions.
Working
with
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
sir
is
like
a
dream
come
true.
There's
a
lot
of
myself
in
Tajdar;
we
both
seek
love
and
see
the
world
with
kindness,
avoiding
harm
to
others.
Initially,
my
role
was
meant
to
last
just
three
days.
However,
Sanjay
sir
saw
potential
in
me
and
decided
to
extend
my
role
significantly," Taha
revealed
during
the
trailer
launch.
With
the
release
date
set
for
May
1st,
the
anticipation
for
"Heeramandi"
is
sky-high.
Taha's
portrayal
of
Tajdar,
a
character
that
reflects
love
and
kindness,
has
already
garnered
attention.
His
look
for
the
series,
unveiled
on
Instagram,
showcases
his
regal
and
captivating
appearance,
further
increasing
the
excitement
among
audiences
for
the
series
premiere.
The
journey
of
Taha
Shah
Badussha,
from
facing
challenges
in
auditions
to
achieving
a
dream
role
in
"Heeramandi,"
showcases
his
perseverance
and
dedication
to
his
craft.
As
the
release
date
approaches,
fans
are
eagerly
waiting
to
see
Taha
shine
as
Tajdar,
a
role
that
promises
to
leave
a
lasting
impression.