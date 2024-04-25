Heeramandi First Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Period Drama Is Special & Mesmerising; Deets Inside

Heeramandi
Review:
After
giving
a
magnum
opus
like
Gangubai
Kathiawadi
in
2022,
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali
is
back
in
the
news
now
courtesy
of
his
upcoming
period
drama.
We
are
talking
about
Heeramandi
which
comes
with
an
interesting
ensemble
of
cast
including
Manisha
Koirala,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Sanjeeda
Shaikh,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Richa
Chadha,
Sharmin
Segal,
Shekhar
Suman,
Fardeen
Khan,
Adhyayan
Suman,
and
Taha
Shah.
It
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
will
premiere
on
Netflix
on
May
1.
For
the
uninitiated,
Heeramandi
revolves
around
the
lives
of
tawaifs
at
the
red-light
district
of
Heera
Mandi
in
Lahore
during
the
Indian
independence
movement
against
the
British
Raj.
Interestingly,
ahead
of
its
grand
premiere
next
week,
the
makers
hosted
a
special
screening
of
Heeramandi
which
was
attended
by
several
celebs
including
Ananya
Panday,
Salman
Khan,
Vicky
Kaushal,
Alia
Bhatt,
Ali
Fazal
etc.
Heeramandi
First
Review
Among
these
was
Genelia
D'Souza
who
shared
the
first
review
of
the
period
drama
on
social
media
and
called
it
mesmerising.
Taking
to
Instagram
stories,
Genelia
shared
a
pic
with
Bhansali
and
wrote,
"Just
saw
2
episodes
of
Heeramandi
and
it
has
me
craving
for
more.
What
a
world,
what
a
journey
you
take
us
through
to
Sanjay
Sir.
Mesmerised
as
always.
Loved
loved
loved
the
entire
cast
and
what
an
super
effort
by
the
crew
too.
@Netflix
this
is
truly
special".
On
the
other
hand,
Kubbra
Said
wrote,
"I
have
been
overcoming
the
expected
overwhelming
opulence
of
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
vision
but
watching
the
contemporaries
of
my
generation
marvel
in
each
and
every
frame
left
me
speechless.
@therichachadha
had
left
her
soul
to
bring
Lajjo
to
life.
I
love
you
babe,
honoured
to
love
you.
@aditiraohydari
I
love
you.
You
are
poetic
in
every
move
and
in
every
form.
@aslisona
Sona!!!
Yaaar
Tod
Phod
kar
diya
yaaraaaaa.
Such
deep
deep
soulless
eyes
from
where
you
bought
man?
@taahashah
My
good
God!
The
chocolate
boy
dewy
eyed
beauty
in
Love.
Romance
is
done
one
way
-
The
Taha
Shah
Way".
Meanwhile,
talking
about
his
role
in
the
film,
Fardeen
Khan
earlier
stated,
"Wali
Mohammed
embodies
the
essence
of
a
nawab,
always
standing
by
the
women
of
Heeramandi.
Marking
my
Netflix
debut
with
such
a
character
feels
like
the
perfect
comeback
to
the
screens".
Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 14:44 [IST]