Heeramandi First Review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Period Drama Is Special & Mesmerising; Deets Inside

Heeramandi Review: After giving a magnum opus like Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is back in the news now courtesy of his upcoming period drama. We are talking about Heeramandi which comes with an interesting ensemble of cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah. It is one of the most anticipated releases of the year and will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

For the uninitiated, Heeramandi revolves around the lives of tawaifs at the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj. Interestingly, ahead of its grand premiere next week, the makers hosted a special screening of Heeramandi which was attended by several celebs including Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Ali Fazal etc.

Heeramandi First Review

Among these was Genelia D'Souza who shared the first review of the period drama on social media and called it mesmerising. Taking to Instagram stories, Genelia shared a pic with Bhansali and wrote, "Just saw 2 episodes of Heeramandi and it has me craving for more. What a world, what a journey you take us through to Sanjay Sir. Mesmerised as always. Loved loved loved the entire cast and what an super effort by the crew too. @Netflix this is truly special".

On the other hand, Kubbra Said wrote, "I have been overcoming the expected overwhelming opulence of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision but watching the contemporaries of my generation marvel in each and every frame left me speechless. @therichachadha had left her soul to bring Lajjo to life. I love you babe, honoured to love you. @aditiraohydari I love you. You are poetic in every move and in every form. @aslisona Sona!!! Yaaar Tod Phod kar diya yaaraaaaa. Such deep deep soulless eyes from where you bought man? @taahashah My good God! The chocolate boy dewy eyed beauty in Love. Romance is done one way - The Taha Shah Way".

Meanwhile, talking about his role in the film, Fardeen Khan earlier stated, "Wali Mohammed embodies the essence of a nawab, always standing by the women of Heeramandi. Marking my Netflix debut with such a character feels like the perfect comeback to the screens".