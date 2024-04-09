Heeramandi Release Date & Platform: When Will Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Show Stream Online? Check DEETS

Heeramandi Release Date: Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly-anticipated OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, is set for release, generating huge anticipation among fans. Since its announcement, the show has garnered attention for its aesthetic sets, a substantial budget, and stellar ensemble cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Manisha Koirala, among others.

After unveiling the teasers and songs from Heeramandi, the makers finally released the Netflix series' trailer today (April 9). Mentioning Sanjay Leela Bhansali evokes images of grandeur, where each character embodies their own captivating narrative amidst lavish settings. As expected, the trailer showcases the same.

HEERAMANDI FINALLY UNVEILS THE TRAILER

The Heeramandi trailer transports viewers to the vibrant district of Heeramandi, where Mallikajaan (portrayed by Manisha Koirala) reigns over a prestigious house of courtesans. Fearless in her schemes, she faces a challenge when Fareedan (played by Sonakshi Sinha), the daughter of her late rival, returns, igniting tensions within the household.

Meanwhile, the city is ablaze with revolutionary fervor as freedom fighters, including Bibbojaan (portrayed by Aditi Rao Hydari), one of Mallikajaan's daughters, rally against British rule. Amidst this turmoil, Mallikajaan's youngest, Alamzeb (played by Sharmin Segal), dares to dream of love with Tajdar (portrayed by Taha Shah), the son of a nobleman, yearning to break free from Heeramandi's confines.

As betrayals escalate and societal norms clash with forbidden desires, the struggle for India's freedom during the pre-independence era reaches a boiling point. Against this backdrop, Mallikajaan and Fareedan engage in an epic battle for the title of the huzoor, or the lady, of Heeramandi.

The trailer has been getting a favourable response and fans are now eagery awaiting the show's digital premiere.

HEERAMANDI RELEASE DATE AND PLATFORM: HERE'S WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH ONLINE

Heeramandi is set to release on the popular OTT platform Netflix on May 1. Yes, you read that right! Fans can catch the show by installing the Netflix app on their mobile phones, laptops, smart TVs, or other devices. Simply select the appropriate plan to subscribe and enjoy this highly anticipated series, which marks Bhansali's digital debut.

