Heeramandi Release: Sanjeeda Shaikh Offers Glimpse Of The Enigmatic Waheeda

As we inch closer to the release of one of the most awaited projects of the year Heeramandi, adding to the anticipation, Sanjeeda Shaikh reveals her character video. While the first look and trailer didn't reveal much earlier, the newly released video draws the attention of the audience to know more about the mysterious and intriguing Waheeda.

Boasting of her beauty and angelic voice, Waheeda's fate took a turn when she met a tragic incident that left her with a scar for life.

With her drop dead gorgeous looks, graceful dance moves and command over Urdu, Sanjeeda Shaikh fits perfectly into the magnum opus world of Heeramandi created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Riding high on the glorious new phase of her career, Sanjeeda who was last seen in Fighter earlier this year, is now gearing to portray a pivotal part in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Gaining appreciation and accolades for her compelling emotional performance in Fighter, Sanjeeda has been piquing interest of the audience for Heeramandi owing to her mysterious character.

Beginning to stream on Netflix from May 1st, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is all set to enthrall the audience.