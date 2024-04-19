Heeramandi Release: Sanjeeda Shaikh Offers Glimpse Of The Enigmatic Waheeda

As
we
inch
closer
to
the
release
of
one
of
the
most
awaited
projects
of
the
year
Heeramandi,
adding
to
the
anticipation,
Sanjeeda
Shaikh
reveals
her
character
video.
While
the
first
look
and
trailer
didn't
reveal
much
earlier,
the
newly
released
video
draws
the
attention
of
the
audience
to
know
more
about
the
mysterious
and
intriguing
Waheeda.
Boasting
of
her
beauty
and
angelic
voice,
Waheeda's
fate
took
a
turn
when
she
met
a
tragic
incident
that
left
her
with
a
scar
for
life.
With
her
drop
dead
gorgeous
looks,
graceful
dance
moves
and
command
over
Urdu,
Sanjeeda
Shaikh
fits
perfectly
into
the
magnum
opus
world
of
Heeramandi
created
by
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali.
Riding
high
on
the
glorious
new
phase
of
her
career,
Sanjeeda
who
was
last
seen
in
Fighter
earlier
this
year,
is
now
gearing
to
portray
a
pivotal
part
in
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
Heeramandi.