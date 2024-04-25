Heeramandi: Richa Chadha Over The Moon As Rekha Cried And Hugged Her

Acclaimed
actress
Richa
Chadha
was
showered
with
praise
and
affection
by
the
legendary
actress
Rekha
for
her
standout
performance
in
the
magnum
opus
series
"Heeramandi" during
a
special
screening
last
night.
Richa
Chadha
was
deeply
moved
by
the
kind
gesture
and
found
herself
overwhelmed
with
emotion,
with
both
the
actors
shedding
tears
post
the
screening.
Rekha
ji,
known
for
her
elegance
and
grace
both
on
and
off
the
screen,
extended
her
admiration
and
appreciation
to
Richa
Chadha,
leaving
a
lasting
impact
on
the
talented
actress.
The
warm
embrace
and
words
of
encouragement
from
Rekha
were
truly
inspiring
and
motivating
for
Richa,
who
considers
it
a
milestone
moment
in
her
career.
Reflecting
on
the
heartfelt
encounter,
Richa
Chadha
shares,
"Receiving
praises
and
love
from
someone
as
revered
as
Rekha
ji
is
a
moment
I
will
cherish
forever.
I
couldn't
have
asked
for
bigger
validation,
my
heart
is
full.
There's
a
song
in
the
series,
which
is
my
solo
mujra.
For
that
I
referenced
her
song
from
Umrao
Jaan,
'Ye
kya
jagah
hai
doston'.
She
has
been
my
inspiration,
my
hero
and
she's
the
definition
of
what
an
icon
is.
Her
kind
words
and
affection
towards
my
performance
in
'Heeramandi' left
me
speechless
and
deeply
touched.
I
will
never
forget
this
night
and
her
blessings
really.
This
is
encouragement
for
me
to
continue
striving
for
excellence
in
my
craft.
She
gave
me
the
tightest
hug
and
that
was
truly
something
that
left
me
overwhelmed".
"Heeramandi"
is
a
highly
anticipated
series
directed
by
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali,
featuring
a
stellar
ensemble
cast
including
Richa
Chadha,
Manisha
Koirala,
Sonakshi
Sinha,
Aditi
Rao
Hydari,
Sanjeeda
Shaikh,
and
Sharmin
Segal.
The
series
promises
to
captivate
audiences
with
its
immersive
storytelling
and
compelling
performances.
As
Richa
Chadha
continues
to
garner
acclaim
for
her
portrayal
in
"Heeramandi,"
she
remains
grateful
for
the
opportunity
to
collaborate
with
industry
veterans
and
showcase
her
talent
on
a
platform
as
prestigious
as
this.
