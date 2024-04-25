Heeramandi: Richa Chadha Over The Moon As Rekha Cried And Hugged Her

Acclaimed actress Richa Chadha was showered with praise and affection by the legendary actress Rekha for her standout performance in the magnum opus series "Heeramandi" during a special screening last night.

Richa Chadha was deeply moved by the kind gesture and found herself overwhelmed with emotion, with both the actors shedding tears post the screening.

Rekha ji, known for her elegance and grace both on and off the screen, extended her admiration and appreciation to Richa Chadha, leaving a lasting impact on the talented actress. The warm embrace and words of encouragement from Rekha were truly inspiring and motivating for Richa, who considers it a milestone moment in her career.

Reflecting on the heartfelt encounter, Richa Chadha shares, "Receiving praises and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever. I couldn't have asked for bigger validation, my heart is full. There's a song in the series, which is my solo mujra. For that I referenced her song from Umrao Jaan, 'Ye kya jagah hai doston'. She has been my inspiration, my hero and she's the definition of what an icon is. Her kind words and affection towards my performance in 'Heeramandi' left me speechless and deeply touched. I will never forget this night and her blessings really.

This is encouragement for me to continue striving for excellence in my craft. She gave me the tightest hug and that was truly something that left me overwhelmed".

"Heeramandi" is a highly anticipated series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Richa Chadha, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. The series promises to captivate audiences with its immersive storytelling and compelling performances.

As Richa Chadha continues to garner acclaim for her portrayal in "Heeramandi," she remains grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with industry veterans and showcase her talent on a platform as prestigious as this.